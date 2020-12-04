Print Christmas gifts with Creality’s Ender 3 V2 3D Printer at a low of $200 (Save 21%)

Today only, Woot offers the Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer for $219.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $279, today’s offer saves you 21%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Improving on Creality’s previous-generation design, you’ll find a more polished build overall here alongside a 4.3-inch color display, upgraded nozzle design, and 9.8- by 8.6- by 8.6-inch print area. Whether you’re looking to get someone on your shopping list into the world of 3D printing, or you want to send out some unique printed holiday cards, the Ender 3 V2 is worth a look. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

Save a bit more than the lead deal by going with the previous-generation Ender 3 for $207 at Amazon instead. You’re getting a similar print area as the lead deal, but won’t benefit from the refreshed design or improved print nozzle found above, among other improvements with the latest version. This model is backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 3,200 customers. Or just stock up on some extra filament with your savings from either model by picking up a spool of HATCHBOX’s highly-rated PLA for $20.

If you’d rather upgrade the DIY kit for tackling home improvement projects in the new year, be sure to swing by our coverage of Home Depot’s up to 45% off DEWALT sale. With a variety of tools, ladders, and more seeing notable price cuts, now is a great time to refresh your current gear or expand your arsenal.

Ender 3 V2 3D Printer features:

Updated mainboard with silent TMC2208 stepper drivers: Compared to the Ender 3 and Ender 3 pro, a V2 design that delivers users out-of-the-box experience and silence-oriented upgrades. With a 4.3-inch color screen and a redesigned UI that prioritizes ease of use, the Ender-3 V2 is an ideal choice for beginners.

