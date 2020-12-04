Express takes 40% off all jeans + up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $25

-
FashionExpress
50% off From $25

Express is offering an extra 40% off all jeans and up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $25. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, our top pick from this sale is the Athletic Tapered Slim Black Jeans that are marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $88. These jeans are infused with stretch to promote comfort and the black coloring is very on-trend for the winter season. This style features a tapered hem that can easily be rolled to show off your boots or sneakers too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the women’s Mock Neck Sweater Dress that’s a perfect option for the holidays. It’s flattering, cozy, and can easily be layered. This sweater dress is currently on sale for $62 and originally was priced at $88.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Express

About the Author

Ugly holiday sweaters and more from $2.50 for the whole...
Under Armour’s 2-Pack Tech Boxers are perfect sto...
Eastbay’s offering up to 60% off Nike, adidas, N...
Timex Holiday Sale takes 20% off popular watches from $...
Banana Republic offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 5...
Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces are up to 43% off, more fr...
Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer Brush drops to $26 shipped...
Designer fragrances for the holidays up to 50% off: Jim...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Joe’s New Balance takes 50% off holiday exclusive styles + up to 60% off sitewide

+ 60% off Learn More
50% off

Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of items: Polos, jackets, more

From $30 Learn More
40% off

Levi’s Cyber Monday Event keeps deals rolling with 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

+ 50% off Learn More
30% off

adidas Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide from $14: Ultraboost, joggers, more

From $14 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance: Jeans, sweaters, more

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Columbia Holiday Deals offer up to 50% off cold weather jackets, gloves, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
25% off

Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale is live with extra 25% off styles rarely discounted from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $279

Modernize your dining room with Walker Edison’s 6-Person Table: $223 (Reg. $279)

$223 Learn More