Express takes 40% off all jeans + up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $25

Express is offering an extra 40% off all jeans and up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $25. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, our top pick from this sale is the Athletic Tapered Slim Black Jeans that are marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $88. These jeans are infused with stretch to promote comfort and the black coloring is very on-trend for the winter season. This style features a tapered hem that can easily be rolled to show off your boots or sneakers too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the women’s Mock Neck Sweater Dress that’s a perfect option for the holidays. It’s flattering, cozy, and can easily be layered. This sweater dress is currently on sale for $62 and originally was priced at $88.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

