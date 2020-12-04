If you missed out on the Black Friday event, there’s no need to worry, DiscountMags is launching its holiday magazine sale again this weekend. Starting right now and running through the weekend, the Black Friday blowout magazine promotion is live once again with some of the best titles starting from just $4/yr. This sale event puts many of the most popular titles at some of the best prices of the year including Wired, Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, GQ, and many more. Head below the fold for a closer look at this weekend’s holiday magazine sale.

DiscountMags holiday magazine sale:

This weekend’s holiday magazine sale features loads of amazing deals on all of the aforementioned titles (and then some), but one standout here on Architectural Digest. This one doesn’t drop to $5 on a regular basis anymore, but you can score it for $4.50 per year with free shipping in this weekend’s sale. Currently listed at $30 per year on Amazon, today’s deal is easily the lowest price around and a perfect chance to either jump in for the first time, send it as a gift, or refresh your existing subscription at a major discount.

In fact, all of the titles in the sale can be sent as a gift, with a special customized note, to various addresses. This might be a perfect way to send gifts to folks you won’t get to see this year, family, friends, and colleagues included.

Browse through the entire DiscountMags holiday magazine sale right here for everything. But speaking of reading material, the yearly $5 Amazon book promotion is now live alongside its Best Books of 2020 List. You can also go score your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies and then dive into our ComiXology guide for your superhero fix from $1.

More on Architectural Digest:

Holiday magazine sale: Filled to the brim with articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture and design, Architectural Digest magazine is a great resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts. Known for showcasing extravagant homes, Architectural Digest magazine regularly features the homes of the rich and famous, including billionaire bankers, famous actors, musicians, and more. These showcases present the most extravagant and lavish accomplishments in the design world, so the magazine is more of an entertainment source than a resource for people looking to design on a budget.

