Amazon’s Intex airbed discounts start at $19 (Up to 25% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve found a few notable Intex air mattress discounts priced as low as $19. Our favorite from the bunch is Intex’s Dura-Beam Series Raised Queen Airbed at $41.99 shipped. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since July. This queen-size airbed boasts a built-in pump that can inflate itself just a few minutes. It comes with a bag for easily hauling to your next destination and boasts a weight capacity of up to 600-pounds. Having owned a similar unit for several years now, I can highly recommend it. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more airbeds up to 25% off.

More Intex airbed discounts:

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to peruse yesterday’s Coleman findings. One standout example includes the brands unique LED Lantern String Lights for $18, but that’s only the start. Swing by to also find a notable 4-person tent discount that’s 27% off.

Intex Dura-Beam Raised Queen Airbed features:

  • Approximate inflation time is 3 1⁄4 minutes
  • Indented sides positioned perfectly to keep fitted sheets firmly in place
  • Weight capacity 600 lbs.
  • The convenient hand carry bag is perfect for storage and transport
  • Dimensions 60″ X 80″ X 16.5″

