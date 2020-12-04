Rule the Seven Kingdoms in Reigns Game of Thrones on iOS, now 50% off + more from $1

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $3+ From $1

Today we are tracking some great deals on the iOS Reigns games. You can score the Reigns: Game of Thrones edition for $1.99 today, down from the usual $4. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on the App Store and a great chance to add it to your game library. This one, like the other Reigns titles, falls into the kingdom-building swipe ‘em up genre, but with a focus on the Seven Kingdoms. You’ll also find some familiar faces in there including Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 gamers on the App Store. More details and iOS Reigns games below. 

Not only are we tracking a 50% price drop on the Game of Thrones version, but the other iOS Reigns games are also on sale from $1 today. That includes the original that started it all and the Reigns: Her Majesty edition which has players attempting to outwit and outlast “those that would seek to depose you.” You’ll also find a host of notable iOS price drops in this morning’s roundup including titles like GRIS, Downwell, Minit, The Swords of Ditto, Out There: Ω Edition, and more.

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: GRIS, Downwell, Swords of Ditto, Minit, more

Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Collection $30, Mario Odyssey $45, more

More on the iOS Reigns games: 

Reigns: Her Majesty is the revolutionary follow-up to the smash swipe ‘em up hit Reigns. A cultural renaissance has bestowed the world with a new era of knowledge and enlightenment but greed and jealousy still conspire against the benevolent queen. Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO TV series Game of Thrones and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: GRIS, Downwell,...
Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Collection $...
Today’s best Android app deals: Slaughter 3, Lone...
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Mario Odyssey bundle n...
The “landscape-shaping” Old Man’s Jou...
December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause ...
GameStop Cyberweek sale offers BOGO 50% off Star Wars c...
Collectible gaming books from $15: Zelda, God of War, C...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: GRIS, Downwell, Swords of Ditto, Minit, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

All of the best iOS/Mac app and game deals for Black Friday 2020

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $5

The “landscape-shaping” Old Man’s Journey for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)

$1 Learn More

YouTube Premium subscribers in Canada & EU can claim a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle [Updated]

Learn More
70% off

Sony launches massive End of Year PSN sale with over 480 games from $3

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, 7 Minute Workout, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $32

Gerber Bamboo Quadrant Flipper Knife hits Amazon low at $22 (Reg. $32) + more

$22 Learn More
Reg. $350

Motorola One Action Smartphone returns to Amazon low at $200 (Save $150)

$200 Learn More