Today we are tracking some great deals on the iOS Reigns games. You can score the Reigns: Game of Thrones edition for $1.99 today, down from the usual $4. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on the App Store and a great chance to add it to your game library. This one, like the other Reigns titles, falls into the kingdom-building swipe ‘em up genre, but with a focus on the Seven Kingdoms. You’ll also find some familiar faces in there including Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 gamers on the App Store. More details and iOS Reigns games below.

Not only are we tracking a 50% price drop on the Game of Thrones version, but the other iOS Reigns games are also on sale from $1 today. That includes the original that started it all and the Reigns: Her Majesty edition which has players attempting to outwit and outlast “those that would seek to depose you.” You’ll also find a host of notable iOS price drops in this morning’s roundup including titles like GRIS, Downwell, Minit, The Swords of Ditto, Out There: Ω Edition, and more.

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on the iOS Reigns games:

Reigns: Her Majesty is the revolutionary follow-up to the smash swipe ‘em up hit Reigns. A cultural renaissance has bestowed the world with a new era of knowledge and enlightenment but greed and jealousy still conspire against the benevolent queen. Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO TV series Game of Thrones and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms.

