Score KitchenAid gifts today from $7: Stovetop Kettle, can opener, cutlery, more up to 60% off

-
60% off From $7

Today only, Woot is offering up to 60% off KitchenAid favorites with deals starting from $7. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout is the KitchenAid 2.0-Quart Stovetop Kettle for $15.99. Regularly as much as $60 in some colorways, we have seen them in the $40 range at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This is a porcelain enamel kettle with a stainless steel trim band available in three colorways. Along with the classic audible whistle indication, this stovetop kettle has a 2-quart capacity, removable lid for easy access, palm-press button pouring, and a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More KitchenAid deals below. 

At just $16, there really aren’t very many comparable options for less, never mind with that sleek, vintage-style KitchenAid look. You can save an additional $3 or so by opting for the highly-rated Primula Stewart Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle, but your forgoing the vibrant porcelain finish and KitchenAid branding here. Dive into the list below for even more of today’s best KitchenAid offers. 

More KitchenAid deals:

While we are talking kitchenware deals, we still have $100 off a series of Breville espresso machines, a solid offer on this Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press, and the Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer at 37% off. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the KitchenAid 2.0-Quart Stovetop Kettle:

  • Quickly prepare and serve seasonal drinks, delicious soups, or hot cereals in style using this well-crafted porcelain enamel kettle with attractive handle.
  • Easy to Fill and Clean with the removable lid
  • The Palm-Press Button makes pouring easy – the spout opens as you gently squeeze the handle.
  • The full handle with grip is sturdy, yet comfortable and makes serving easy.
  • Vibrant, Colorful Porcelain available in a variety of colors and coordinates or matches a variety of KitchenAid products.

