Amazon has Oster’s self-cleaning juicer up to $90 off right now at $60 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Oster Professional Juice Extractor for $59.99 shipped after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. That’s as much as $90 in savings, $20 below today’s Best Buy sale price, and the best we can find. This high-quality, self-cleaning juicer just got a whole lot more affordable for all of your healthy gift giving needs. This models makes use of a 1,000-watt motor, 3-inch food chute, and will make short work of “most whole fruits and vegetables.” The patented auto-clean technology “rinses and scrubs hard-to-clean pulp and fiber from the filter in just seconds” for a hands-free cleaning experience. Rated 4+ stars from over 360 Amazon customers. More details below.

At $60, today’s lead deal is a great price for a dedicated juicing machine. Most options start at that price and go well up from there. However, you could opt for the Aicok Centrifugal Juicer Machine at $57 with even better ratings. While you won’t find the same self-cleaning technology on this model, it will get you in the juicer game for even less with much of the same feature set otherwise.

Some other notable discounts we are tracking in the category right now include the NutriBullet 1200W Blender at $70 shipped, down from the regular $100, as well as this Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer. But be sure to hit up our hands-on video review of the Breville 3X Bluicer Pro and our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on Oster’s self-cleaning juicer:

JUICE AT HOME, WITH LESS MESS: Save money and time with this Oster Self-Cleaning Juice Extractor—unlike other juicers, the patented auto-clean technology rinses and scrubs hard-to-clean pulp and fiber from the filter in just seconds, so you can enjoy nutritious juices with fast, hands-free cleanup

EXTRA-LARGE CHUTE: Electric juicer has a 3-inch extra-large food chute that fits most whole fruits and vegetables, which means less prep work and a wider range of foods to juice; also includes an extra-large-capacity pulp collector

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 1,000-watt motor with dual speeds easily extracts both soft and hard ingredients

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!