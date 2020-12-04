PowerA Wired Switch Controller drops back to Black Friday price at $10 (Reg. $20) + more

As part of its gaming flash sale, Best Buy is now offering the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch in black at just $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $25 but fetching closer to $20 these days like it is at Amazon right now, this is matching the Black Friday 2020 price and the lowest we can find. Bringing that traditional Pro-style like form-factor to your Switch setup for a fraction of the price, this model features a flat matte black finish, shoulder triggers, and a 10-foot USB cable with velcro strap. Along with the 4+ star rating from over 2,700 Amazon customers, this one ships with a 2-year warranty and you’ll find plenty more Nintendo Switch accessory deals down below the fold.
More Switch accessory deals:
- PDP Switch Starter Kit Charizard $15 (Reg. $25)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $59 (Reg. $70)
- RDS Protective Deluxe Travel Case $13 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Stealth Case Kit $10 (Reg. $15)
- PowerA Wireless Cuphead Controller pre-order $50
- Pink Yarn Yoshi amiibo Figure $9 (Reg. $13)
- 3-pack amiibo Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $20 (Reg. $35)
- Best Buy amiibo sale from $6 (Reg. $9+)
We are also still tracking an all-time low on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Mario Odyssey bundle at $69, but you also find the game on its own down at $45 in this morning’s roundup alongside even more Switch game deals. Then go dive into our hands-on review for Pikmin 3 Deluxe and browse through this year’s official Nintendo gift guide while you’re at it.
More on the PowerA Wired Controller:
Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games* in style with this officially licensed PowerA wired controller. This controller features our latest ergonomic design and standard button layout. A detachable USB cable with a Velcro-strap is included for easy storage and reduced clutter when you are done playing. Getting all these features at nearly half the cost of wireless controllers makes PowerA wired controllers a no-brainer. Finally, you can trust PowerA products to perform because we back our products for 2 years.
