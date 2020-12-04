Under Armour’s 2-Pack Tech Boxers are perfect stocking stuffers for $28 shipped (Reg. $35)

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Tech 9-inch 2-Pack Boxer Briefs for $28.05 shipped. Regularly these boxers are priced at $35 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style would make an awesome Christmas stocking stuffer idea and they’re great for workouts. The material is infused with stretch and also sweat-wicking. It’s also made of mesh panels to help keep you breathable and the waistband is also tag-less to avoid irritation. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable item that would make a great stocking stuffer idea is the Fruit of the Loom Work Crew Socks for men that are priced at $12.10, which is $2 off the going rate. These socks are great to wear with boots or running shoes alike and they’re sweat-wicking to promote comfort. With over 12,000 positive reviews on Amazon, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking for more activewear this holiday season, adidas is having its Friends and Family Sale, Reebok is offering an extra 50% off its clearance, and Eastbay has gear up to 60% off.

Under Armour Tech Boxerjock features:

Insanely soft, breathable fabric & articulated mesh fly panel & gusset

No side or back seams for ultimate comfort

4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast

Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes

