Stock up on these cute baby bibs, outfits, and accessories priced as low as $10.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AVAUMA (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its baby outfits and accessories priced from $10.50 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is this 5-pack of Drooling / Feeding Bibs for $21.59. Normally $27, today’s deal delivers 20% in savings and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. These bibs are made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex on the front and 100% hypoallergenic cotton on the back for a super comfortable fit. It’s designed to be used from 0- to 3-months, and there are multiple colors here to match any outfit or season. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Looking for other outfits, like bodysuits, PJs, and more? Well, Amazon’s landing page has plenty of other deals to browse, so be sure to give that a look.

If your young one is a messy eater, this 2-pack of bibs might prove more useful. They have essentially a built-in catch on the front for food to fall into, making cleanup easy once mealtime is over. Plus, being made from silicone, they’re super simple to clean and can’t stain. At $16, you’ll also save a few bucks, so that’s something else to consider.

Maybe your baby is more of a drooler, but you don’t want to drop nearly $22 on bibs. Well, if that’s the case, we’ve tracked down an 8-pack of bandana-style bibs available at Amazon for just $10. Coming in at more than 50% below today’s lead deal, this is a killer option if you’re just trying to keep their drool off of cute outfits.

More about AVAUMA Baby Drooling Bibs:

  • TRENDY & STYLISH – Our bibs greatly match for both little boys and girls. Perfect to fit from 0 to 3 months. patterns included to match any outfit. AWESOME Solid colors and more! Surely, Good for Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter everyday.
  • PREMIUM COTTON– Soft Cotton and Absorbent Material. Front is 95% cotton and 5% Span, back is 100% Premium Cotton for HYPOALLERGENIC and inside is filled with fiber for ABSORBENCY.
  • UNIQUE GIFT – Best choice for infant, toddler, new parents & grandparents, baby showers or for any excuse as a Birthday, Kid’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Anniversary or Christmas.

