Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad $299, B&H Cyber Week Apple sale, Home Depot DEWALT discounts, more

If you missed out on Black Friday pricing on Apple’s budget-focused iPad, well, you’re in luck. It’s down to $299 right now at Walmart where you’ll save $30 from its normal going rate. With a 10.2-inch display and Apple Pencil support, this is perfect for the student in your life who’s in need of a new device to draw on or enjoy YouTube with.
We’re also tracking a number of sales at B&H through the end of this week. You’ll find deals on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and much more here. Up to $300 in savings is available in our lead deals, along with up to $100 off current-generation iPad Pro. You won’t want to miss out on this sale, so be sure to check it out before the deals are gone.
Something else you’ll want to make sure to check out Home Depot’s Special Buy of the week. We’re tracking up to 45% off a variety of DEWALT tools, ladders, and more right now. Whether you need to bolster your DIY toolkit or reach new heights to install Christmas lights, this sale has you covered.
Glorious Model O Wireless Review: How is this only $80? [Video]
- [Update: Day 5] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars
- Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade Review: New Wave Toys creates another premium mini arcade cabinet [Video]
- LEGO brings the Jeep Wrangler to its Technic garage with upcoming 665-piece set
- LEGO gets festive with new Ice Skating Rink set, here’s how to score it for FREE
- Amazon reports record Black Friday and Cyber Monday turnout despite pandemic
- SteelSeries Arctis 7X Review: My favorite Xbox Series X headset so far [Video]
- LEGO’s Collectible minifigure Series 21 arrives with an Aztec warrior, centaur, more
- All-new Wyze Watch offers blood oxygen tracking, 9-day battery life, more at $20
Verizon offers Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max BOGO FREE when you add a line
- Get Parallels Pro, Luminar, and 10 more top-rated Mac apps for $42
- Official Apple cases up to 76% off from $9: Silicone, Leather, Smart Battery, much more
- LEGO Cyber Monday up to 50% off sale: Star Wars, Architecture, more from $6
- Apple Cyber Week movie sale discounts iconic holiday films, more from $1
- Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, speakers, USB-C cables, more
- Add 18,000-lumens of light to your garage with these two LED bulbs at $20 each
- Apple drops new $5 movie sale featuring holiday classics, bundles, more
- Apple Pencil 2 sees a rare discount for Cyber Monday at $104 (Reg. $129)
- Save up to 30% on LG UltraWides, 4K USB-C monitors, more from $100
- Philips Hue Cyber Week sale takes up to 30% off HomeKit lights, sensors, and more
- SOG’s multitool is a 3-ounce knife, LED flashlight, screwdriver, and bottle opener at $23 (58% off)
- Sony launches massive End of Year PSN sale with over 480 games from $3
- Gerber Bamboo Quadrant Flipper Knife hits Amazon low at $22 (Reg. $32) + more
- Save up to 42% on ecobee, TP-Link, Yale, and other smart home gear from $10
- Bundle a Nest Mini and Smart Plug for just $20 to automate your Christmas lights
- Add light to your yard with a 4-pack of 450-lumen solar LEDs, now just $5 each, more
- Breville Barista espresso machines now $100 off at Amazon with deals from $400
- Upgrade your work from home setup with Monoprice standing desks from $106
