Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad $299, B&H Cyber Week Apple sale, Home Depot DEWALT discounts, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad returns to $299, B&H Cyber Week Apple sale, Home Depot DEWALT discounts, much more…

If you missed out on Black Friday pricing on Apple’s budget-focused iPad, well, you’re in luck. It’s down to $299 right now at Walmart where you’ll save $30 from its normal going rate. With a 10.2-inch display and Apple Pencil support, this is perfect for the student in your life who’s in need of a new device to draw on or enjoy YouTube with.

We’re also tracking a number of sales at B&H through the end of this week. You’ll find deals on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and much more here. Up to $300 in savings is available in our lead deals, along with up to $100 off current-generation iPad Pro. You won’t want to miss out on this sale, so be sure to check it out before the deals are gone.

Something else you’ll want to make sure to check out Home Depot’s Special Buy of the week. We’re tracking up to 45% off a variety of DEWALT tools, ladders, and more right now. Whether you need to bolster your DIY toolkit or reach new heights to install Christmas lights, this sale has you covered.

Glorious Model O Wireless Review: How is this only $80? [Video]

Verizon offers Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max BOGO FREE when you add a line

