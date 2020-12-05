Each year as December descends, we begin the annual tradition of diving into the latest LEGO Advent Calendars, and 2020 is certainly no different. With 24 days of creations on tap, weâ€™ll be going through everything day after day to showcase whatâ€™s new as we inch closer to the big day toward the end of the month. This year, weâ€™re taking a look at what the LEGO Star Wars and City sets have to offer in particular. So whether youâ€™re following along at home or just checking out the builds, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.Â

LEGO Advent Calendars 2020 â€” Day 5:Â

Star Wars â€” Razor CrestÂ

After spending some time on Tatooine, LEGO is diving into The Mandalorian for its latest addition to the 2020 Advent Calendars. Assembling the smallest version of the Razor Crest to date, this 22-piece creation builds a micro-scale version of the bounty hunterâ€™s iconic starship.

The build itself is pretty solid all around and makes great use of the included bricks to recreate the ship. Thereâ€™s a surprising amount of detail for such a small model, with a clearly-defined cockpit, its two giant thrusters on each side, and cannons on the front.

Even though weâ€™ve already had some pretty notable creations and minifigures from the Star Wars Advent Calendar, this may be one of the best yet. Itâ€™s certainly the most topical build with The Mandalorian popularity, and an easy contender for the best model from the 24 included here.

Razor CrestÂ

Harl Hubbs

City â€” Harl Hubbs

As for the City side of things, Day 5 of the LEGO Advent Calendars is giving us another minifigure from the City Adventures series. This time around, its Harl Hubbs, a handy man decked out in paint-splattered overalls and a work belt. Plus, a stick of dynamite is included here, as well.

Even if youâ€™re not too invested in this being a named character from an existing series, this is still a pretty great minifigure to add to your LEGO City. The printing is solid throughout, and the added details from the paint and other wear and tear are a fantastic touch. Count this as yet another great addition to the Advent Calendar.

Day 4:Â

Star Wars â€” Luke SkywalkerÂ

The fourth build from the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar has arrived, and today weâ€™re getting the second minifigure from the set. While itâ€™s not quite as notable as the festive Poe Dameron from earlier in the week, today does give us a certified classic character. Following perfectly from the Lars Homestead build yesterday, today unwraps a Luke Skywalker minifig.

Donning his classic white attire from Tatooine, this is the same minifigure version of Luke weâ€™ve seen quite a few times in the past. But for those who didnâ€™t pick up the Landspeeder set at the beginning of the year, or any of the other builds this one came in, this is still a great addition to any Star Wars fansâ€™ collection. Alongside Luke himself, thereâ€™s a pair of binoculars like the ones he uses in A New Hope. All in all, not a bad addition to the Advent Calendar and a nice tie-in with the previous dayâ€™s miniature build.

Luke Skywalker

Dump Truck

City â€” Dump Truck

As for the latest creation on the City side of the 2020 Advent Calendars, LEGO is assembling a miniature dump truck today. This 19-piece creation sports a bright yellow colorway that fits right in with the construction vibes and manages to make great use out of the small assembly of bricks. There are some nice details built in here like tail lights on the back, making this a solid built all around.Â

It fits in perfectly with the miniature city vibes that LEGO seems to be aiming for this time around, so itâ€™s hard to complain with it tying into the overall theme. The dump truck here isnâ€™t the most eye-catching build, but is surely one of the best of the lost so far.

Make sure to check back in tomorrow, as weâ€™ll be continuing to unbox what each day of the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars have in store. Or just head below for all of the days weâ€™ve already covered!

Day 3:Â

Star Wars â€” Lars HomesteadÂ

After hopping into the Sequel Trilogy yesterday, weâ€™re returning to the classics with a build straight out of A New Hope. One of the more iconic locations from Tatooine, the Lars Homestead, this miniature build manages to do the source material complete justice even though it only stacks up to 13 pieces.Â

Itâ€™s comprised of just tan and dark tan bricks, making excellent usage out of everything included to really come together and assemble the iconic building. Aside from just nailing the look, LEGO has also managed to include a miniature moister vaporator here, which has to be my favorite part. So count that as three straight days of impressive Advent Calendar builds so far from LEGO.

Lars Homestead

Police Station

City â€” Police StationÂ

As a fitting followup to yesterdayâ€™s Duke Detain minifigure, today weâ€™re getting a miniature creation that carries on with the cop theming. The 20-piece build assembles into a micro-scale police station that stands about as tall as a minifig. There isnâ€™t too much here thatâ€™s noteworthy, as the build is pretty straightforward and doesnâ€™t utilize many interesting techniques.Â

One highlight would have to be a printed police badge tile, which does a lot of work to bring the small set together. Odds are weâ€™ll be seeing more of these in the coming days to build out a miniature skyline of sorts, so hopefully they get a bit more creative with the parts usage.Â

Day 2:Â

Star Wars â€” Holiday Sweater Poe Dameron

Day two of the Advent Calendar action is giving us our first minifigure from a galaxy far, far away with an exclusive character to this yearâ€™s set. As the latest version of the Sequel Trilogyâ€™s ace pilot Poe Dameron, this figure gives the character a holiday sweater to really set the festive mood.Â

The all-new print gives Dameron a green sweater complete with a snowflake pattern and a fitting BB-8 decal on the front. Iâ€™m a huge fan of how this one came out, as the print is a perfect mix of Christmas and Star Wars vibes. And the exclusivity doesnâ€™t hurt either! Poe comes with a blaster and a mug, as well. All around, another great addition to the calendar and one of the strongest starts in years from LEGO.

Poe Dameron

Duke Detain

City â€” Holiday Sweater Duke Detain

The minifigure focus continues into the City side of the Advent Calendars for the second day with a character out of the City Adventures series, Duke Detain. Those unfamiliar with that side of the theme will todayâ€™s gift to just be a sweater-clad police officer complete with some slick sunglasses. The figure itself is pretty solid and features an all-new torso thatâ€™s perfectly-themed for the holidays.

The dark blue sweater pairs with a snowflake pattern on all sides, with a teddy bear on the front. The minifigure is paired with a wrench as an accessory, which doesnâ€™t really fit in with holiday or police vibes, but itâ€™s not a bad inclusion. Maybe weâ€™ll be getting a vehicle for him to fix in the coming days! All in all, itâ€™s another strong day to start out the LEGO City Advent Calendar for 2020.

Day 1:Â

Star Wars â€” A-Wing

Kicking things off this year, the first day of the LEGO action from the Star Wars side of things is focused around the iconic A-Wing starfighter. This miniature construction brings one of the yearâ€™s largest kits, the UCS A-Wing we saw back in May, to an even more compact build thatâ€™s comprised of only 19 pieces.Â

But even though itâ€™s the complete opposite end of the version that preceded it, LEGO did a really great job here nailing the design and bringing this Star Wars vehicle into its smallest size yet.Â The part usage here is pretty notable all around, so we may very well be looking at one of the best micro builds from the entire 2020 Advent Calendar already, and itâ€™s only the first day.Â

A-Wing

Ocean Exploration Barge

City â€” Ocean Exploration Barge

Then on the City side of things, the first day of the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars is assembling a miniature Ocean Exploration Barge. Just like the Star Wars build for today, this one also draws inspiration from a previously-released set, bringing one of the largest City kits of the year into a 19-piece model.Â

The Ocean Exploration Barge may be way smaller this time around, but it still packs that signature dark blue coloring and even a working crane in the middle. Iâ€™d say that this is a pretty solid start for the City Advent Calendar and gives us a good look at what to expect from LEGO as we close out 2020.Â

LEGOâ€™s upcoming 2021 lineup

More on the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2020

Kids can wake up to a gift every day in the run-up to Christmas with the 2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75279) holiday building set. Behind each of the 24 doors is a Star Wars LEGO minifigure, LEGO figure, buildable starship, vehicle or location. Also, look out for a code to unlock Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game content. Quick builds, unlimited creative fun There are 6 LEGO minifigures and 6 LEGO figures to discover.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!