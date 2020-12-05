LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ Android smartphone hits a new low at $450 off, now $300

Today only, Woot is offering the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $750 list price at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $100 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smartphone boasts a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display clocking in at 3210×1440, alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Plus, you can add up to an additional 2TB through a microSD card. The dual 16/12MP rear cameras feature OIS+, and the 8MP front-facing shooter is perfect for selfies. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Like we said, this smartphone can support up to a 2TB microSD card. While those are still quite expensive, just $65 can score you an additional 512GB in storage. This is a great way to keep extra music offline, store all your photos, and more.

Something else you should consider grabbing is a tempered glass screen protector. This 2-pack is designed specifically for the G8 ThinQ and delivers both scratch and shatter protection. Coming in at $11 for the pair, this is a budget-focused way to keep your new investment safe for the long haul.

LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone features:

The LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone gives you a high-resolution 16MP super ultra-wide/12MP standard dual-camera system, and a host of convenient features, such as optical and electronic image stabilization, up to 8x zoom, and manual camera controls to let you get the most out of every shot. The G8 ThinQ also features a front standard 8MP selfie camera that incorporates 3D scanning technology.

