Official Apple Watch Sport and Loop bands on sale from $29 in various styles

Best Buy is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Watch bands starting at $29 with free shipping for My Best Buy members or in orders over $25. While you’ll find a variety of styles here, our top pick is on the Surf Blue Sport Band in either 44 or 40mm sizes at $29. Down from $49, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, matches the all-time low, and beats our previous mention on Apple’s Sport bands by $11. Whether you just picked up an Apple Watch over the Black Friday shopping event or want to refresh the style of one you’ve had for awhile, picking up one of today’s discounted bands is a great option. You’ll enjoy the premium silicone material you’d expect from Apple alongside stainless steal buttons and its iconic loop design. Head below for more styles on sale.

Other Apple Watch bands:

If the featured deals aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. Then check out this discounted dual loop leather Apple Watch band that’s on sale for $8.50, as well as everything else in our Apple guide.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

