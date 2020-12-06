Amazon’s Gift an eBook sale takes up to 67% off top Kindle titles from $1

-
AmazonMediaKindle
67% off $1+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a Gift an eBook sale on a selection of popular titles starting at $0.99. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of genres included here, so there’s something for just about everyone. Everything will become a permanent addition to your digital library with most reads usually fetching around $10 or so, or even more in some cases. Everything carries 4+ star ratings across the board, with many of the discounted Kindle eBooks even rocking best-seller status, as well. Head below the fold for all of our top picks.

Other notable Kindle deals:

Once you’ve gotten the eBook situation under control, be sure to swing by our media guide for even more price cuts. ComiXology’s buy one get one free Marvel sale is still live alongside Amazon’s batch of First Reads December eBook freebies.

The Raid synopsis:

After exposing and dismantling a deep-state conspiracy that nearly destroyed his life, Ryan Decker finds his covert skills have put him on the radar of influential Senator Steele. Now Steele needs his help. Two patrol agents were killed in a bizarre explosion near the US-Mexico border—and the evidence doesn’t line up with the official story.

