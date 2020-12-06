Add LaCie’s Rugged 4TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive to your EDC at $110 (Save 27%)

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $109.99 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for throwing in your everyday carry, or just having around the workstation at home, LaCie’s rugged hard drive delivers 4TB of storage to your MacBook and more. Its USB 3.0 connectivity delivers 130MB/s transfer speeds and is backed by a durable design that can withstand dust, water, and falls with ease. Over 6,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more cash by dropping to a lower storage capacity of the LaCie Rugged Hard Drive. Right now, the 2TB model will only set you back $90 at Amazon, delivering an extra $20 in savings while still scoring you the same rugged form-factor. Or just drop to the 1TB model at $70 and call it a day.

But if it’s storage for at home exclusively, consider checking out Synology’s new DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS now that it’s on sale for $650. This is a perfect option for handling everything from Time Machine backups to Plex and much more. Or just swing by our Mac accessories guide for more ways to elevate your setup.

LaCie Rugged 4TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Travel with massive capacity of up to 4TB in an ultra compact portable external hard drive LaCie Rugged Mini. For those who have a need for speed, seamlessly connect to USB 3.0 computers and transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s. Trek confidently with an external hard drive that offers all terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance.

