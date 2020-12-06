Razer’s Wolverine controller brings customization to Xbox Series X at $90 (25% off)

Amazon currently offers the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Xbox Controller for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate, here you’re saving 25% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. This customizable controller from Razer brings remappable buttons and loads of other advanced features and an ergonomic design to your console. On top of being compatible with PC, you’ll also find Xbox Series X and S support. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Save a bit more by going with PowerA’s Fusion Pro Controller at $79. You’ll score much of the same customizable design as the lead deal, with even some added paddles and other functionality into the mix. But this is geared specifically towards Xbox users, rather than the more diverse roster of compatible devices on the Razer offering.

If you’re looking for a more mobile-friendly gaming experience, we’re still seeing up to 50% price cuts on Razer Junglecat and Raiju smartphone gamepads. Letting you dive into Xbox Cloud Gaming, Fortnite, and other games while on-the-go with a console-like experience, these controllers start at $50.

Razer Wolverine TE Controller features:

Compete & win with the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition, a customizable controller for competitive play both on Xbox One & PC. Decked out with 4 remappable multi-function buttons, the Razer Wolverine TE can be adapted to suit your individual needs. Razer Wolverine TE is powered by Razer Chroma lighting, allowing you to further personalize your controller and enjoy an even more immersive gaming experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!