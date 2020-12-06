Razer’s Wolverine controller brings customization to Xbox Series X at $90 (25% off)

-
AmazonApps GamesBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Reg. $120 $90

Amazon currently offers the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Xbox Controller for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate, here you’re saving 25% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. This customizable controller from Razer brings remappable buttons and loads of other advanced features and an ergonomic design to your console. On top of being compatible with PC, you’ll also find Xbox Series X and S support. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Save a bit more by going with PowerA’s Fusion Pro Controller at $79. You’ll score much of the same customizable design as the lead deal, with even some added paddles and other functionality into the mix. But this is geared specifically towards Xbox users, rather than the more diverse roster of compatible devices on the Razer offering.

If you’re looking for a more mobile-friendly gaming experience, we’re still seeing up to 50% price cuts on Razer Junglecat and Raiju smartphone gamepads. Letting you dive into Xbox Cloud Gaming, Fortnite, and other games while on-the-go with a console-like experience, these controllers start at $50.

Razer Wolverine TE Controller features:

Compete & win with the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition, a customizable controller for competitive play both on Xbox One & PC. Decked out with 4 remappable multi-function buttons, the Razer Wolverine TE can be adapted to suit your individual needs. Razer Wolverine TE is powered by Razer Chroma lighting, allowing you to further personalize your controller and enjoy an even more immersive gaming experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best PC Gaming Deals Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Ring’s line of popular video doorbells is discoun...
Amazon’s Gift an eBook sale takes up to 67% off t...
Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scooter falls to new a...
Add LaCie’s Rugged 4TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive to your...
Refresh your bed with mattress toppers and sheet sets f...
Grab this 20-piece Gotham Steel Cookware Set while it...
Microsoft’s matte black Surface Pro 7 just fell t...
Today’s Walker Edison, Sauder, and Zinus furnitur...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Save up to 50% on Razer Junglecat and Raiju smartphone gamepads from $50

$50+ Learn More
Save 33%

Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories on sale from $25 (Save up to 33%)

$25+ Learn More

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro delivers a fully customizable Xbox controller experience

Learn More

GameStop Black Friday ad: PS5 and Xbox Series X available in-store, Switch bundles, more

Learn More
45% off

Razer’s Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad falls to $85 (Save 35%), more from $9

$9+ Learn More

Razer unveils two Xbox Series X headsets alongside 13.4-inch laptop with ‘thinnest bezels’

Learn More

PS5 first impressions: Next-gen. graphics and a game-changing controller are just the start

Read more Learn More
Up to 30%

Ring’s line of popular video doorbells is discounted again before Christmas

Shop now! Learn More