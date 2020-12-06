Ring’s line of popular video doorbells is discounted again before Christmas

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of Ring smart video doorbells and accessories ahead of Christmas. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139.99. That’s a 30% savings from the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low price. Ring Video Doorbell 3 delivers full 1080p HD feeds and the ability to track movement and more with your smartphone app. Two-way communication brings another level of functionality here, as users can speak directly with guests at the door via the app, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.
Other notable deals include:
- Spotlight Cam HD: $160 (Reg. $200)
- 5-piece Ring Security Kit: $140 (Reg. $200)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $160 (Reg. $200)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $170 (Reg. $250)
- …and more!
Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:
- 1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.
- An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.
- Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.
