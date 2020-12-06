Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live return to all-time low at $110 (Save 35%), more from $100

Woot currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $109.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Usually selling for $170, today’s offer undercuts the Amazon low by $20, matches our previous mention for the best price to date overall, and is only the second discount we’ve seen this low. As the latest pair of true wireless earbuds from Samsung, its Galaxy Buds Live improve over previous-generations with a new bean-shaped design that more naturally fits in your ear. That’s on top of active noise cancellation as well as 6-hour playback, with the Qi-enabled charging case bringing that up to 21-hours. Over 6,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a more in-depth look from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale today for $99.99. Down from $150, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $10 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon low. Trading in the bean-shaped design found above for a more typical form-factor, the Galaxy Buds+ deliver an Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise as well as 11-hour playback. You’ll also enjoy a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Over in our headphones guide, you’ll find even more ways to score some new cans if neither of the Samsung offerings are to your liking. Notably, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones have fallen to $250, delivering an all-time low as well as $100 in savings.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

