Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beyblade battle set hits a new low at $17 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vertical Drop Battle Set for $17 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally up to $30, today’s deal saves you 43% and marks a new all-time low. If your kids are asking for Beyblades this Christmas, today’s deal has everything they need to get into battle. You’ll receive the Hypersphere Vertical Drop Beystadium, two right/left spin launchers, and two right-spin battling tops, one for attack and one for defense. Plus, this unique battle stadium allows you to climb the walls and battle in multiple ways. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Now, when it comes to Beyblades, today’s deal is quite good. You’ll find that the Burst Rise Hypersphere Apocalypse Blade Set, which includes one Beyblade and one launcher, costs $16 at Amazon. You’re only getting one blade here, instead of two, and there’s no stadium in this kit either.

However, you could opt for the Burst Rise Hypersphere Myth Odax O5 Starter Pack, which runs $10 at Amazon. This is just a blade and launcher, but is the perfect expansion if your young one is already collecting Beyblade gear.

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vertical Drop Battle Set features:

DROP IN TO VICTORY: Get the drop on your opponents with Hypersphere tech! Climb the vertical wall of the Beystadium to reach the brink, then drop in to battle for epic burst moments (burst rates vary)

CLIMB AND ATTACK: Hypersphere tops have Performance Tips specially designed to climb the vertical wall of the Vertical Drop Beystadium and battle on the brink

COMPETE IN DIGITAL BATTLES: Scan code on Beyblade Burst Vertical Drop Beystadium to unlock the corresponding digital Beystadium in the Beyblade Burst app. Let it Rip!

GT CHIPS: Tops come with right-spin GT Chips in the Energy Layers. Interchangeable with other right-spin GT Chip-compatible tops (Additional tops each sold separately. Subject to availability)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!