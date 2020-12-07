BodyBoss 2.0 Workout System is $120 for today only (Reg. $160)

-
Sports-FitnesswootBodyBoss
Reg. $160 $120

Today only, Woot offers the BodyBoss 2.0 Home Workout System for $119.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $179 but trends around $160 these days. This is also $5 under our Black Friday mention, as well.

With stay-at-home orders raging on, now is a great time to consider scoring a gym for your living space. These resistance workout systems are a great option for getting some exercise at home without spending a fortune. Whether shopping for a fitness enthusiast this holiday season or just want a way to get more exercise in 2021, this is a great option. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the higher-weight resistance and go with this budget-friendly alternative. This kit costs notably less than today’s featured deal and offers various weights, albeit with less resistance than the above listing. A great way to check out everything resistance training has to offer without breaking the bank.

Looking to take your fitness to a new level? Don’t miss Best Buy’s 4-day sale that takes $100 off Apple Watch models. That includes Nike+ configurations, which are rarely discounted these days. Check out the entire sale here.

BodyBoss 2.0 features:

What if you didn’t have to drive to the gym to get an upper body workout in or you could carry an entire rack of dumbells or a huge squat rack with you anywhere you wanted? The gym can be a fun place to go but getting there as much as you want each week is tough! With the Portable Gym, you can literally do an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout & body part focus workout all in the same week with the just one product!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

woot

BodyBoss

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live return to all-time low...
LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ Android smartphone hits a ...
Anker’s eufy 5-piece Security System falls to a n...
Stuff some stockings with RTIC’s steel travel tum...
Coleman’s 4-Person Dome Tent is 27% off alongside...
Sunny Health & Fitness deals start at $16: Plyo Bo...
SKIL’s 3-tool 12V combo kit gets you started on D...
Ring 1080p Video Doorbell Pro has activity zones, more ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: ATMOR Electric Tankless Water Heater $135, more

Learn More

Under Armour’s Holiday Gift Guide features ideas all athletes will love from $16

Learn More
$40 off

Anker’s eufy 5-piece Security System falls to a new low at $120 shipped, today only (25% off)

$120 Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit $88, more

Learn More
$145 off

Get ready for winter with Snow Joe snowblower Gold Box: 18-inch $105, more

$105 Learn More
Up to $200

Best Buy 4-day Apple sales event takes $100 off Apple Watch, iPad Air, more

Shop now! Learn More
Reg. $130

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite drops to $100 from the usual $130

$100 Learn More
Up to $49

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad starts at $299: Wi-Fi 128GB model $380, more

From $299 Learn More