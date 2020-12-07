BodyBoss 2.0 Workout System is $120 for today only (Reg. $160)

Today only, Woot offers the BodyBoss 2.0 Home Workout System for $119.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $179 but trends around $160 these days. This is also $5 under our Black Friday mention, as well.

With stay-at-home orders raging on, now is a great time to consider scoring a gym for your living space. These resistance workout systems are a great option for getting some exercise at home without spending a fortune. Whether shopping for a fitness enthusiast this holiday season or just want a way to get more exercise in 2021, this is a great option. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the higher-weight resistance and go with this budget-friendly alternative. This kit costs notably less than today’s featured deal and offers various weights, albeit with less resistance than the above listing. A great way to check out everything resistance training has to offer without breaking the bank.

Looking to take your fitness to a new level? Don’t miss Best Buy’s 4-day sale that takes $100 off Apple Watch models. That includes Nike+ configurations, which are rarely discounted these days. Check out the entire sale here.

BodyBoss 2.0 features:

What if you didn’t have to drive to the gym to get an upper body workout in or you could carry an entire rack of dumbells or a huge squat rack with you anywhere you wanted? The gym can be a fun place to go but getting there as much as you want each week is tough! With the Portable Gym, you can literally do an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout & body part focus workout all in the same week with the just one product!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!