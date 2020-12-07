FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Disney Last Minute Gift Sale from $10: Plushies, sleepwear, blankets, more up to 40% off

The Disney Last Minute Gift Sale is now live. After seeing some great offers over Black Friday weekend, the official Disney online storefront is now offering up to 40% off for all of your last minute gifting needs. While shipping is free in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC, Disney is also pointing out that its guaranteed shipping for Christmas Day will shut down on December 10, giving you four more days to lock-in your holiday shopping. Head below for more details on the Disney Last Minute Gift Sale. 

Disney Last Minute Gift Sale:

The Disney Last Minute Gift Sale is focusing in on sleepwear for the whole family from $12 as well as plush characters from $10 and fleece throw blankets from $10 today, but you will find deals across just about product category right now and for the four days. 

One standout here is the 17-inch Mickey Mouse Plush (Medium) at $10. Regularly $23 and currently fetching $18 at Amazon, today’s offer is more than 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. This one would make for a great gift for just about any toddler or adults with growing Disney collections. Standing 17-inches tall, it features “detailed plush sculpting,” embroidered accents, and more. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Disney Last Minute Gift Sale right here.

Speaking of Disney, be sure to check out the new 4-foot Mandalorian NERF blaster replica, this Mandalorian Black Series Helmet, and the LEGO 2021 Disney Art mosaics. Just make sure you dive into our latest LEGO roundup for Star Wars kits and more from $10

More on Mickey Mouse Plush:

Our leader of the club is sure to be a swell addition to any clubhouse. Soft plush Mickey will keep you smiling through the day, rain or shine! See ya real soon…Detailed plush sculpturing…Match to our Minnie Mouse Plush in Pink or Red Dress – 18” H, each sold separately. 

