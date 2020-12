Each year as December descends, we begin the annual tradition of diving into the latest LEGO Advent Calendars, and 2020 is certainly no different. With 24 days of creations on tap, we’ll be going through everything day after day to showcase what’s new as we inch closer to the big day toward the end of the month. This year, we’re taking a look at what the LEGO Star Wars and City sets have to offer in particular. So whether you’re following along at home or just checking out the builds, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2020 — Day 7

Star Wars — Sith Trooper

We’re now seven days into the Star Wars Advent Calendar and LEGO is giving us yet another minifigure, this time from the Sequel Trilogy. While not as festive as the holiday sweater-clad Poe we saw earlier in the week, today’s gift unpacks a Sith Trooper minifigure.

Even though we’ve seen these minifigures appear frequently in the LEGO Star Wars theme, it’s still a great addition for those who haven’t added the character to their collection. And if you already have one or more, this is a nice way to build out your army of existing First Order troopers. So all around, another solid day and a great way to wrap things up as we head into the second week of holiday countdown action.

Sith Trooper

Helicopter

City — Helicopter

To close out the first week of Advent Calendar builds, LEGO has assembled a miniature helicopter model to go around with the expanding micro-scale city. The build makes good usage of its 13 included pieces, utilizing a pretty novel techniques to accomplish its spinning rotor.

Otherwise, there’s a transparent brick up front for the cockpit and some pieces on the bottom to pull off its landing gear. Even though we haven’t received much in terms of festive builds, there’s still a lot to like so far and the miniature helicopter is just the latest to enjoy.

Make sure to check back in tomorrow, as we’ll be continuing to unbox what each day of the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars have in store. Or just head below for all of the days we’ve already covered!

Day 6:

Star Wars — Tie Dagger

Today’s new addition to the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is delivering a build right out of the Sequel Trilogy, assembling the First Order Tie Dagger. This vehicle isn’t as well-known as many of the other Tie starfighters in the Star Wars universe, but stands out with two triangular wings flanking the iconic bubble-style cockpit. This miniature version manages to pull that off surprisingly well for the small size, utilizing only 13 pieces.

While it’s a strong build all around, there’s just been so many creations that have come before for it to be one of the best in this year’s Advent Calendar. Though it’s great to see a ship that hasn’t received much attention from the LEGO Star Wars theme in the past getting a miniature version, especially one as neat as this.

Tie Dagger

Gas Station

City — Miniature Gas Station

Day 6 of the City holiday countdown is assembling yet another micro-scale building, this time a gas station to go along with Harl Hubbs from yesterday. The 14-piece construction isn’t as large as the police station we saw a few days back, but fits in well with the scale and overall design. The red and green accenting pairs well with the white to give off some vague 7-Eleven type vibes, or whatever the equivalent would be in the LEGO City universe.

All in all, it’s a good build for what it is, but not the most creative when it comes to parts usage. There’s no printed elements to really tie the whole build together, but it fits in well with the growing city landscape that’s beginning to take shape, so that’s a plus at least.

Day 5:

Star Wars — Razor Crest

After spending some time on Tatooine, LEGO is diving into The Mandalorian for its latest addition to the 2020 Advent Calendars. Assembling the smallest version of the Razor Crest to date, this 22-piece creation builds a micro-scale version of the bounty hunter’s iconic starship.

The build itself is pretty solid all around and makes great use of the included bricks to recreate the ship. There’s a surprising amount of detail for such a small model, with a clearly-defined cockpit, its two giant thrusters on each side, and cannons on the front.

Even though we’ve already had some pretty notable creations and minifigures from the Star Wars Advent Calendar, this may be one of the best yet. It’s certainly the most topical build with The Mandalorian popularity, and an easy contender for the best model from the 24 included here.

Razor Crest

Harl Hubbs

City — Harl Hubbs

As for the City side of things, Day 5 of the LEGO Advent Calendars is giving us another minifigure from the City Adventures series. This time around, its Harl Hubbs, a handy man decked out in paint-splattered overalls and a work belt. Plus, a stick of dynamite is included here, as well.

Even if you’re not too invested in this being a named character from an existing series, this is still a pretty great minifigure to add to your LEGO City. The printing is solid throughout, and the added details from the paint and other wear and tear are a fantastic touch. Count this as yet another great addition to the Advent Calendar.

Day 4:

Star Wars — Luke Skywalker

The fourth build from the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar has arrived, and today we’re getting the second minifigure from the set. While it’s not quite as notable as the festive Poe Dameron from earlier in the week, today does give us a certified classic character. Following perfectly from the Lars Homestead build yesterday, today unwraps a Luke Skywalker minifig.

Donning his classic white attire from Tatooine, this is the same minifigure version of Luke we’ve seen quite a few times in the past. But for those who didn’t pick up the Landspeeder set at the beginning of the year, or any of the other builds this one came in, this is still a great addition to any Star Wars fans’ collection. Alongside Luke himself, there’s a pair of binoculars like the ones he uses in A New Hope. All in all, not a bad addition to the Advent Calendar and a nice tie-in with the previous day’s miniature build.

Luke Skywalker

Dump Truck

City — Dump Truck

As for the latest creation on the City side of the 2020 Advent Calendars, LEGO is assembling a miniature dump truck today. This 19-piece creation sports a bright yellow colorway that fits right in with the construction vibes and manages to make great use out of the small assembly of bricks. There are some nice details built in here like tail lights on the back, making this a solid built all around.

It fits in perfectly with the miniature city vibes that LEGO seems to be aiming for this time around, so it’s hard to complain with it tying into the overall theme. The dump truck here isn’t the most eye-catching build, but is surely one of the best of the lost so far.

Day 3:

Star Wars — Lars Homestead

After hopping into the Sequel Trilogy yesterday, we’re returning to the classics with a build straight out of A New Hope. One of the more iconic locations from Tatooine, the Lars Homestead, this miniature build manages to do the source material complete justice even though it only stacks up to 13 pieces.

It’s comprised of just tan and dark tan bricks, making excellent usage out of everything included to really come together and assemble the iconic building. Aside from just nailing the look, LEGO has also managed to include a miniature moister vaporator here, which has to be my favorite part. So count that as three straight days of impressive Advent Calendar builds so far from LEGO.

Lars Homestead

Police Station

City — Police Station

As a fitting followup to yesterday’s Duke Detain minifigure, today we’re getting a miniature creation that carries on with the cop theming. The 20-piece build assembles into a micro-scale police station that stands about as tall as a minifig. There isn’t too much here that’s noteworthy, as the build is pretty straightforward and doesn’t utilize many interesting techniques.

One highlight would have to be a printed police badge tile, which does a lot of work to bring the small set together. Odds are we’ll be seeing more of these in the coming days to build out a miniature skyline of sorts, so hopefully they get a bit more creative with the parts usage.

Day 2:

Star Wars — Holiday Sweater Poe Dameron

Day two of the Advent Calendar action is giving us our first minifigure from a galaxy far, far away with an exclusive character to this year’s set. As the latest version of the Sequel Trilogy’s ace pilot Poe Dameron, this figure gives the character a holiday sweater to really set the festive mood.

The all-new print gives Dameron a green sweater complete with a snowflake pattern and a fitting BB-8 decal on the front. I’m a huge fan of how this one came out, as the print is a perfect mix of Christmas and Star Wars vibes. And the exclusivity doesn’t hurt either! Poe comes with a blaster and a mug, as well. All around, another great addition to the calendar and one of the strongest starts in years from LEGO.

Poe Dameron

Duke Detain

City — Holiday Sweater Duke Detain

The minifigure focus continues into the City side of the Advent Calendars for the second day with a character out of the City Adventures series, Duke Detain. Those unfamiliar with that side of the theme will today’s gift to just be a sweater-clad police officer complete with some slick sunglasses. The figure itself is pretty solid and features an all-new torso that’s perfectly-themed for the holidays.

The dark blue sweater pairs with a snowflake pattern on all sides, with a teddy bear on the front. The minifigure is paired with a wrench as an accessory, which doesn’t really fit in with holiday or police vibes, but it’s not a bad inclusion. Maybe we’ll be getting a vehicle for him to fix in the coming days! All in all, it’s another strong day to start out the LEGO City Advent Calendar for 2020.

Day 1:

Star Wars — A-Wing

Kicking things off this year, the first day of the LEGO action from the Star Wars side of things is focused around the iconic A-Wing starfighter. This miniature construction brings one of the year’s largest kits, the UCS A-Wing we saw back in May, to an even more compact build that’s comprised of only 19 pieces.

But even though it’s the complete opposite end of the version that preceded it, LEGO did a really great job here nailing the design and bringing this Star Wars vehicle into its smallest size yet. The part usage here is pretty notable all around, so we may very well be looking at one of the best micro builds from the entire 2020 Advent Calendar already, and it’s only the first day.

A-Wing

Ocean Exploration Barge

City — Ocean Exploration Barge

Then on the City side of things, the first day of the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars is assembling a miniature Ocean Exploration Barge. Just like the Star Wars build for today, this one also draws inspiration from a previously-released set, bringing one of the largest City kits of the year into a 19-piece model.

The Ocean Exploration Barge may be way smaller this time around, but it still packs that signature dark blue coloring and even a working crane in the middle. I’d say that this is a pretty solid start for the City Advent Calendar and gives us a good look at what to expect from LEGO as we close out 2020.

LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

More on the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2020

Kids can wake up to a gift every day in the run-up to Christmas with the 2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75279) holiday building set. Behind each of the 24 doors is a Star Wars LEGO minifigure, LEGO figure, buildable starship, vehicle or location. Also, look out for a code to unlock Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game content. Quick builds, unlimited creative fun There are 6 LEGO minifigures and 6 LEGO figures to discover.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!