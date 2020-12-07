Levi’s Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Jeans, jackets, t-shirts, more

In case you missed the Black Friday deals, Levi’s Flash Sale currently offers 30% off sitewide with promo code YESPLS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on your first order or in purchases of $100 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $42. For comparison, these popular jeans are regularly priced at $60. These classic jeans will never go out of style and they’re a non-stretch fabric so they won’t loose their shape. Also, the hem is slightly tapered, which makes them easy to roll if you want to show off your shoes. It’s available in twelve color options and rated 4.9/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You can also pick up new gear for your winter sport outings with Backcountry’s Apres Cyber Deals that’s offering up to 65% off top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!