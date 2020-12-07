FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Jeans, jackets, t-shirts, more

-
FashionLevi's
30% off From $20

In case you missed the Black Friday deals, Levi’s Flash Sale currently offers 30% off sitewide with promo code YESPLS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on your first order or in purchases of $100 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $42. For comparison, these popular jeans are regularly priced at $60. These classic jeans will never go out of style and they’re a non-stretch fabric so they won’t loose their shape. Also, the hem is slightly tapered, which makes them easy to roll if you want to show off your shoes. It’s available in twelve color options and rated 4.9/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You can also pick up new gear for your winter sport outings with Backcountry’s Apres Cyber Deals that’s offering up to 65% off top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Disney Last Minute Gift Sale from $10: Plushies, sleepw...
Timbuk2’s Gift Sale offers 40% off popular styles...
Sperry’s boot doorbusters are back! Find popular ...
Ray-Ban sunglasses for the whole family from $35 Prime ...
Backcountry takes up to 65% off The North Face, Stoic, ...
Cole Haan’s holiday deals continue with extra 20%...
Stock up on these cute baby bibs, outfits, and accessor...
Sperry Outlet offers extra 40% off boots, boat shoes, s...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Levi’s Cyber Monday Event keeps deals rolling with 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

+ 50% off Learn More
35% off

TOMS Friends & Family Sale takes 35% off sitewide with deals from $30: Boots, more

From $30 Learn More
50% off

Express takes 40% off all jeans + up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $25

From $25 Learn More
80% off

Men’s Wearhouse Cyber Week Deals offer Cole Haan, Nautica, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Columbia Holiday Deals offer up to 50% off cold weather jackets, gloves, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance: Jeans, sweaters, more

From $20 Learn More
$60

Sperry’s boot doorbusters are back! Find popular styles for $60 + free shipping

up to 60% off Learn More
43% off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beyblade battle set hits a new low at $17 (Reg. $30)

$17 Learn More