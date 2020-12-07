Beam your notes to the cloud, Panda Rocketbook bundle now $30 (20% off)

Today only, Woot is offering Rocketbook Panda Planner Smart Notebook bundles for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. The Panda bundle with a single Pilot Frixion Pen fetches a regular price of $37 at Amazon and direct, but with today’s deal you’re getting the 2-pen bundle with a microfiber cloth for $30. This is the lowest price we can find and about $6 under the Amazon all-time low. Today’s bundle is the Panda x Rocketbook edition with the same wipe-clean pages and ability to beam your hand-written notes to the cloud. But it also features the “Panda system that leverages scientific research to help you become the best version of you” and offers a daily planner, roadmap, and goals pages. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the smart features aren’t overly impressive here or you just need a simple notebook stocking stuffer, there are plenty of more affordable options. If the simple AmazonBasics Classic Lined Notebook at under $9.50 won’t cut it, step up to the AmazonBasics Shagreen Journal 2-pack at $15.50. They feature a rounded edge cardboard cover with a litchi grain exterior as well as an integrated bookmark and elastic band closure. Rated 4+ stars.

You’ll also find some great deals on leather desktop gear and notebooks live in the ongoing Pad & Quill sale right here. But for some tech-focused stocking stuffers, dive into the latest Anker Cyber Week sale for options starting from just $13.

More on the Rocketbook Panda Planner Bundle:

This official collaboration between Rocketbook and Panda Planner brings the Panda system that leverages scientific research to help you become the best version of you. Save digital versions of your planner pages to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android. The Goals section helps you plan quarterly/annual goals. The Monthly section has classic month-overview.

