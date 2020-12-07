Ray-Ban sunglasses for the whole family from $35 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Junior Sunglasses. Our top pick from this sale is the New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses for $135.80 shipped. Regularly these sunglasses are priced at $194 and today’s rate is matched with the Amazon all-time low. These unisex sunglasses come in an array of color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The square frame is also flattering on almost every face shape and the 100% UV lens helps to keep your eyes protected from the sun. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out our fashion guide to finish your holiday shopping. Today you can find deals from Cole Haan that’s offering an extra 20% off all boots. Plus, Backcountry is offering up to 65% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses feature:

To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these New Wayfarer sunglasses are polarized and coated with 100% UV protection. The 55 mm x 41 mm lenses are durable and polarized

The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer sunglasses feature the legendary Ray-Ban polarized lenses that improve clarity and contrast, while reducing glare and eye-strain. Made from high-quality scratch-resistant glass

The classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer is a fashionable, comfortable, and strong pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses made for both men and women. The combination of the durable plastic frame with crystal green glass lenses is legendary

Ray-Ban unisex polarized sunglasses are exceptionally durable. The frame is made from lightweight and strong acetate. The bridge measures 18 mm, and the arms are 145 mm for an easy, comfortable fit

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!