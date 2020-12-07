Razer’s Viper Ultimate wireless mouse hits $100, more from $8.50

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. you’ll find that this mouse is “25% quicker than competing wireless mice” thanks to Razer’s HyperSpeed technology. You’ll receive both the wireless mouse and charging dock here, delivering the ability for you to game without wires but also stay powered when not at your desk. Plus, the ambidextrous design allows both left- and right-handed gamers to play. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other great deals.

More PC gaming deals:

Don’t forget to check out Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic that’s currently on sale for $100. This is 44% off its regular going rate and a new low that we’ve tracked. With a built-in LED display, this microphone is sure to give your stream an upgraded look.

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse features:

The Lightest, Zero-Compromise Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse at 74g: The Razer Viper Ultimate includes a 20K DPI optical sensor befitting the most serious gamers without the need for drilled holes

Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light

Ambidextrous Design: Created for left and right-handed users with accessible, programmable buttons on both sides

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!