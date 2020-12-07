FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry’s boot doorbusters are back! Find popular styles for $60 + free shipping

Sperry’s doorbusters are back with boots for $60 with promo code PART2 at checkout. Plus, you can score up to 60% off sale styles too. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Make a splash in the women’s Saltwater Duck Boots that are currently marked down to $60, which is 50% off the original rate. This style has a fleece interior for added warmth as well as a unique ridging to promote traction in any weather. You can also find them in two color options and rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the mens Striper Storm Boots that are also waterproof and on sale for $60. To compare, these boots were originally priced at $100. They’re also stylish to wear with jeans or khakis alike and the brown coloring is versatile to pair with an array of patterns.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Cole Haan’s boot sale that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles and up to 60% off sitewide.

