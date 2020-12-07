Stanley’s 1950s-style lunch box plunges to $31, more from $12 (Up to 52% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a bunch of Stanley discounts up to 52% off. Headlining the bunch is Stanley’s Classic 10-quart Lunch Box for $30.78 shipped. That’s up to $14 off the typical rate there and is within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. This sturdy lunch box features a 1950s-style look that’s bound to stand out from the crowd. It’s comprised of 0.6mm steel for “superior durability.” Measurements are 10- by 13- by 6.5-inches, providing ample space for daily meals. Unsurprisingly, Stanley backs this tough lunch box with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Stanley discounts priced as low as $12.

More Stanley deals:

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to peruse our live roundup of Coleman findings. One standout example includes the brand’s unique LED Lantern String Lights for $18, but that’s only the start. Swing by to also find a notable 4-person tent discount as well.

Stanley Classic 10-quart Lunch Box features:

Stanley lunchbox is manufactured with 0 6mm SPCD steel for superior durability with single wall insulation Sturdy latches and hinges are added to prevent anything from leaking or falling out

With 10qts of storage this lunch box can feed an entire crew for a full day of work It’s meant to be the working person’s lunchbox that can hold lunch, snacks, and fits a Stanley Insulated water bottle inside

Inspired by the 1950s-style lunch boxes, Stanley built this so working men and women have something tougher than a cartoon lunchbox and more functional than a paper bag Carry hot and cold meals to the work site with this

