Stanley’s 1950s-style lunch box plunges to $31, more from $12 (Up to 52% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a bunch of Stanley discounts up to 52% off. Headlining the bunch is Stanley’s Classic 10-quart Lunch Box for $30.78 shipped. That’s up to $14 off the typical rate there and is within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. This sturdy lunch box features a 1950s-style look that’s bound to stand out from the crowd. It’s comprised of 0.6mm steel for “superior durability.” Measurements are 10- by 13- by 6.5-inches, providing ample space for daily meals. Unsurprisingly, Stanley backs this tough lunch box with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Stanley discounts priced as low as $12.
More Stanley deals:
- Easy-Clean 25-Oz. Thermos Water Bottle: $12 (Reg. $25)
- 24-Oz. Vacuum Food Jar: $21 (Reg. $25)
- Stay-Hot 3-Qt. Camp Crock: $44 (Reg. $50+)
- View all…
Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to peruse our live roundup of Coleman findings. One standout example includes the brand’s unique LED Lantern String Lights for $18, but that’s only the start. Swing by to also find a notable 4-person tent discount as well.
Stanley Classic 10-quart Lunch Box features:
- Stanley lunchbox is manufactured with 0 6mm SPCD steel for superior durability with single wall insulation Sturdy latches and hinges are added to prevent anything from leaking or falling out
- With 10qts of storage this lunch box can feed an entire crew for a full day of work It’s meant to be the working person’s lunchbox that can hold lunch, snacks, and fits a Stanley Insulated water bottle inside
- Inspired by the 1950s-style lunch boxes, Stanley built this so working men and women have something tougher than a cartoon lunchbox and more functional than a paper bag Carry hot and cold meals to the work site with this
