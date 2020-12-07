FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timbuk2’s Gift Sale offers 40% off popular styles + free shipping: MacBook backpacks, more

-
FashionTimbuk2
40% off From $15

The Timbuk2 Gift Sale takes 40% off popular styles with promo code GET40 at checkout. Find deals on MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, duffels, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Rogue Laptop Backpack that’s currently on sale for just $53. To compare, this style was originally priced at $89. If you have a traveler, student, commuter, or business man on your gift list, this would be a great choice. It’s water-resistant, can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook, and has an array of pockets to organize your belongings. It’s also available in two color options: black or grey. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals from this sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more sales today from top brands.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

You will also want to check out Cole Haan’s latest boot sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timbuk2

About the Author

Disney Last Minute Gift Sale from $10: Plushies, sleepw...
Sperry’s boot doorbusters are back! Find popular ...
Ray-Ban sunglasses for the whole family from $35 Prime ...
Backcountry takes up to 65% off The North Face, Stoic, ...
Cole Haan’s holiday deals continue with extra 20%...
Stock up on these cute baby bibs, outfits, and accessor...
Sperry Outlet offers extra 40% off boots, boat shoes, s...
Express takes 40% off all jeans + up to 50% off sitewid...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

AmazonBasics, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags plunge as low as $13 (Up to 45% off)

From $13 Learn More
$134 off

Adopt or gift one of these Timbuk2 bags from $16 (Up to $134 off)

From $16 Learn More
30% off

PUMA Friends and Family Sale slashes an extra 30% off sitewide with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
Save 62%

Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer hits $15.50 along with Timbuk2 and Osprey bags up to 62% off

$15.50+ Learn More
Reg. $80+

Incase EO Hardshell MacBook Roller Bag falls to $55 for Cyber Week (Reg. $80+)

$55 Learn More

AmazonBasics lineup expanded with new everyday essentials from $4

Learn More
Reg. $629

Upgrade to Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 713 at $549 and save $80

$549 Learn More

December Reading List: Mystery novels, heartfelt page-turners, more

Learn More