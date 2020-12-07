Timbuk2’s Gift Sale offers 40% off popular styles + free shipping: MacBook backpacks, more

The Timbuk2 Gift Sale takes 40% off popular styles with promo code GET40 at checkout. Find deals on MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, duffels, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Rogue Laptop Backpack that’s currently on sale for just $53. To compare, this style was originally priced at $89. If you have a traveler, student, commuter, or business man on your gift list, this would be a great choice. It’s water-resistant, can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook, and has an array of pockets to organize your belongings. It’s also available in two color options: black or grey. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals from this sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more sales today from top brands.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

You will also want to check out Cole Haan’s latest boot sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!