Amazon offers 30% off holiday onesie pajamas from $28 shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashion
30% off From $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Just Love Fashion (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering 30% off holiday onesies for men and women. Prime members receive free delivery; otherwise, in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Just Love Buffalo Plaid Adult Onesie for $34.99. To compare, this onesie is regularly priced at $50 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. These festive holiday pajamas can be worn by both men or women alike and the sherpa touches are also very trendy. This style also comes in several pattern options and would also make a great holiday gift idea. With over 1,100 reviews from Amazon customers, they’re rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

However, a style specifically for men is the Adult Onesie Holiday Microfleece Jumpsuit that’s available in three festive prints. This style is currently on sale for $27.99 and regularly is priced at $34. The fleece material will also help to keep you warm in cool temperatures and they’re rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, you will want to check out our fashion guide to finish your holiday shopping. Backcountry is offering up to 65% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more. Plus, Levi’s is having a Flash Sale with 30% off sitewide and deals from $20.

Just Love Buffalo Plaid Onesie features:

  • You’ll love the plush fleece fabric on the adult onesie pajamas that feels sensational on your skin, the Sherpa lining in the hood that keeps you perfectly warm, and the little pom poms hanging from the hood that add a cute, cozy touch.
  • Whether you’re a girlie girlie, animal print lover, or all about those whimsical patterns, you’ll find your perfect adult hooded onesie from our fun prints and beautiful clash of color.
  • All the sizes from XS-XXL fit true to size and are designed to be comfortably roomy to allow for unrestricted movement. The full body pajamas are also fitted with elastic cuffs at the wrists and ankles, and have a zipper for an even better fit.

