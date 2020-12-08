This Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch is $127 off, more timepieces from $54

Today at Amazon we’ve found several Timex and Citizen watch deals up to 64% off. Our favorite happens to be the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (BU2070-55E) for $154.04 shipped. That’s $127 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since April. This Citizen timepiece is comprised largely of stainless steel, with both its case and band being made of the premium material. Even better, Eco-Drive technology is onboard, ensuring wearers never need to worry about swapping batteries. The case measures 44mm and is water-resistant even in depths of up to 330-feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals priced from $54.
More watch discounts:
- Timex IQ+ Move Smartwatch: $54 (Reg. up to $149)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel (BM8475-26E): $120 (Reg. $150)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel (AW1605-09E): $112.50 (Reg. $187)
- with on-page coupon
- low stock, more on the way
- View all…
Leaning more towards an Apple Watch? If so, now’s a great time to take the plunge with SE falling as low as $259. Savings here take up to $40 off, a solid discount especially since it’s a new release from Apple. Swing by today’s post for more details.
Citizen Eco-Drive (BU2070-55E) features:
- Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
- Powered by Light. Never Needs a Battery.
- Japanese-quartz Movement
- Case Diameter: 44mm
- Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving
