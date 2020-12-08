Coleman’s 40-Qt. Portable Cooler plugs into a car or boat, now $77.50, more from $51

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a nice assortment of Coleman discounts up to 29% off. Our favorite happens to be on the Coleman 40-Quart Portable Cooler for $77.65 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This handy cooler plugs into a car or boat’s power outlet to keep contents 40-degrees cooler than its surrounding environment. An 8-foot cord provides plenty of slack for finding a power source. Thanks to its 40-quart capacity, you’ll be able to store plenty of food for your next road trip. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Coleman deals from $51.
More Coleman deals:
- Queen Air Mattress: $51 (Reg. $65)
- 70-Qt. Xtreme Cooler: $51 (Reg. $65)
- Sundome 3-Person Tent: $64 (Reg. $90)
- Sundome 6-Person Tent: $114 (Reg. $149)
Coleman 40-Quart Portable Cooler features:
- Cold thermoelectric cooler keeps food items at an optimal temperature
- Keeps contents up to 40 degrees colder than the surrounding temperature
- 8-foot power cord allows you to the power the cooler with a car or boat outlet
- Door opens from either the left or right side to offer added placement flexibility
- 40-quart capacity holds up to 44 cans. Lightweight travel design
