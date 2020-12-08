FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Coleman’s 40-Qt. Portable Cooler plugs into a car or boat, now $77.50, more from $51

-
29% off From $51

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a nice assortment of Coleman discounts up to 29% off. Our favorite happens to be on the Coleman 40-Quart Portable Cooler for $77.65 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This handy cooler plugs into a car or boat’s power outlet to keep contents 40-degrees cooler than its surrounding environment. An 8-foot cord provides plenty of slack for finding a power source. Thanks to its 40-quart capacity, you’ll be able to store plenty of food for your next road trip. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Coleman deals from $51.

More Coleman deals:

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance you’d also be interested in yesterday’s Stanley deals. There you’ll find offers up to 52% off that range from its 1950s-style lunch box to a 25-ounce thermos water bottle. Pricing starts at $12, so be sure to have a quick look at all your options.

Coleman 40-Quart Portable Cooler features:

  • Cold thermoelectric cooler keeps food items at an optimal temperature
  • Keeps contents up to 40 degrees colder than the surrounding temperature
  • 8-foot power cord allows you to the power the cooler with a car or boat outlet
  • Door opens from either the left or right side to offer added placement flexibility
  • 40-quart capacity holds up to 44 cans. Lightweight travel design

