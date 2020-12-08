Bag CRAFTSMAN’s V20 4-Tool Combo Kit for $159 at Amazon (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN V20 4-Tool Combo Kit (CMCK401D2) for $159 shipped. Matched at Lowe’s. Today’s deal shaves $40 off and comes within $12 of the all-time low. Buyers of this kit will garner four tools, two batteries, and a charger. A drill, impact driver, circular saw, and task light make up the list of tools, each of which is part of the V20 cordless system. Everything is backed by a 3-year CRAFTSMAN warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to CRAFTSMAN, consider this SKIL 3-Tool Combo Kit for $99. For that price you’ll get a drill/driver, oscillating multitool, area light, 2Ah battery, and charger. It’s quite a bit more affordable and is well-rated at 4.6/5 stars.

With new tools in hand, perhaps your first project can be installing an August Smart Lock. We put together a list of discounts over the weekend with pricing as low as $84. A variety of bundles are available with our favorite being the August Smart Lock with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $110.

CRAFTSMAN V20 4-Tool Combo Kit features:

This CRAFTSMAN V20 Lithium 4-tool Combo kit provides the tools, batteries, charger, and Accessories needed to get the job done.

20V max 1/2-in cordless drill with powerful motor provides 280 UWO of power and 2 speed gearbox ranging from 0 to 400 RPM and 0-1, 500 RPM for demanding tasks

20V max 1/4-in cordless impact driver provides 1, 460 in-lbs of torque 2, 800 RPM and 3, 100 BPM for heavy duty fastening

