FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bag CRAFTSMAN’s V20 4-Tool Combo Kit for $159 at Amazon (Save $40)

-
AmazonHome GoodsCRAFTSMAN
Save $40 $159

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN V20 4-Tool Combo Kit (CMCK401D2) for $159 shipped. Matched at Lowe’s. Today’s deal shaves $40 off and comes within $12 of the all-time low. Buyers of this kit will garner four tools, two batteries, and a charger. A drill, impact driver, circular saw, and task light make up the list of tools, each of which is part of the V20 cordless system. Everything is backed by a 3-year CRAFTSMAN warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to CRAFTSMAN, consider this SKIL 3-Tool Combo Kit for $99. For that price you’ll get a drill/driver, oscillating multitool, area light, 2Ah battery, and charger. It’s quite a bit more affordable and is well-rated at 4.6/5 stars.

With new tools in hand, perhaps your first project can be installing an August Smart Lock. We put together a list of discounts over the weekend with pricing as low as $84. A variety of bundles are available with our favorite being the August Smart Lock with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $110.

CRAFTSMAN V20 4-Tool Combo Kit features:

  • This CRAFTSMAN V20 Lithium 4-tool Combo kit provides the tools, batteries, charger, and Accessories needed to get the job done.
  • 20V max 1/2-in cordless drill with powerful motor provides 280 UWO of power and 2 speed gearbox ranging from 0 to 400 RPM and 0-1, 500 RPM for demanding tasks
  • 20V max 1/4-in cordless impact driver provides 1, 460 in-lbs of torque 2, 800 RPM and 3, 100 BPM for heavy duty fastening

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

CRAFTSMAN

About the Author

Nomatic’s slim minimal wallet lets you finally di...
TiVo Stream 4K media player drops to new all-time low a...
Humidify your space for the holidays with this 4-liter ...
First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector on sale...
December’s best new perfumes: Valentino, Jo Malon...
LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down ...
This Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch is $127 of...
The latest Powerbeats Wireless Earphones hit all-time l...
Show More Comments

Related

$80 off

SKIL’s 3-tool 12V combo kit gets you started on DIY projects at new low of $100, more

From $100 Learn More
Up to 45%

Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT tools, ladders, more this week

Shop now! Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower $300, more

Learn More
$120+

Yale’s Assure Lock keypad deadbolt offers up to 8-digit codes at $90 (Reg. $120+)

$90 Learn More
Reg. $120

First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector on sale from $83 (Save up to 31%)

$83+ Learn More

December’s best new perfumes: Valentino, Jo Malone, Tiffany, more

Learn More
41% off

LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down to just $3 each

$3 each Learn More
20% off

OtterBox holiday sale offers 20% off iPhone 12 cases, Star Wars and Disney gear, more

Now Live Learn More