Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with an extension poll accessory at $399 ($508 value)

Amazon is currently bundling the GoPro HERO9 Black with its El Grande Extension Pole for $399 shipped. Normally picking up everything in this package would run you $508, with the action camera usually fetching $449 and the accessory adding another $59 in value. This is the best offer to day on this particular bundle, as well. GoPro HERO9 Black is the brand’s latest action camera, sporting 5K recording capabilities which are backed by HyperSmooth 3.0 technology and a front-facing screen perfect for vlogging. Throw in the included extension poll, and you’ll be able to elevate your footage for better angles, selfies, and much more. As a #1 new release, over 385 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for additional details.

Another notable feature on the GoPro HERO9 is that it can double as a webcam for when you’re not out adventuring. So a great way to use a portion of the savings from the lead bundle would be picking up the Jaws Flex Clamp Mount at $39. It’ll let you attach the GoPro to your monitor or mount it elsewhere at the desk, alongside a variety of other places while out and about.

But if it’s aerial photography that you’re looking to get into, we are tracking a series of notable discounts on Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro drones. With new all-time lows to be had, you’ll be able to save up to $240. Get all of the details in our coverage here.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well.

