GoSports’ table tennis set drops to $122.50 at an Amazon low, more from $12.50

Amazon is offering the GoSports Mid-Size Table Tennis Game Set for $122.50 shipped. Down from its $150 list price, today’s deal is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. You’ll find that this is the perfect way to keep the kids entertained this winter while they’re spending more time indoors. You’ll get everything needed to play table tennis here, including two paddles, four balls, and a 6- by 3-foot table. It sets up super fast once assembled and it can be moved indoors or out, depending on your home’s setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for other great deals? Head below for more from $12.50.

More GoSports deals:

While you’re at it, why not take a look at the Coleman 40-Quart Portable Cooler. It can plug into your car or boat and is the perfect camping or outdoor trip accessory. Right now, we’re tracking it on sale at $77.50, which is $30 off its normal list price.

GoSports Table Tennis Set features:

COMPLETE SET: Includes a mid-size 6’ x 3’ table tennis table with 2 paddles, game net and 4 balls

MIDSIZE TABLE: Table surface measures 6’ x 3’ – large enough for competitive games, but small enough to store anywhere

INSTANT SETUP: Folds out for play and folds up for storage in seconds and is easily carried by one person using built-in carrying handles – perfect for game rooms, apartments, offices, or anyone who doesn’t want to deal with a full size table

