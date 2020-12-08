FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JBL’s Link View Assistant-enabled 8-inch smart display drops to new low at $90 (70% off)

-
70% off $90

JBL is offering its Link View Assistant Smart Display for $89.95 shipped. With a list price of $300, today’s deal beats our Black Friday mention by $0.04 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re deep in the Google Assistant ecosystem or just starting out, this is the perfect speaker for your living space. It packs an 8-inch display and IPX4 water resistance, meaning it can easily go in the kitchen or bathroom. You’ll be able to play music, ask questions, set times, and much more with simple voice commands. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re not in the Assistant ecosystem, then check out Amazon’s Echo Show 8 at $80. You’ll find a similarly-sized 8-inch display here and the Alexa smart assistant, which allows you to control things within Amazon’s ecosystem.

There’s also the Echo Show 5 at $45, which does everything that the Echo Show 8 does above but in a smaller 5-inch form-factor. Regardless of which you go with, having a smart display in the kitchen is really awesome for cooking, setting timers, and looking up recipes.

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

