L.L. Bean offers up to 50% off its latest sale styles: Boots, pullovers, more from $17

L.L. Bean is offering up to 50% off its latest sale styles. Prices are as marked. Find deals on pullovers, jackets, boots, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our to pick from this sale is the 10-inch Shearling-Lined Bean Boots that are marked down to $189 and originally were priced at $245. These boots are very stylish and the shearling lining adds a layer of warmth. I also love the herringbone print on the exterior that gives it a fashionable touch and the bottom is completely waterproof. Head below the jump to find even more deals from L.L. Bean or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Airlight Knit Pullover is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $50, which is $20 off the original rate. This pullover comes in an array of fun color options and would make a perfect Christmas gift idea. This style can easily be layered and features sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Cole Haan’s boot sale that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles and up to 60% off sitewide.

