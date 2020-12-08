LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down to just $3 each

US_ImaginTop (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of LITOM Solar LED Fence Lights for $24.50 Prime shipped with the code 38OWWX86 at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 41% and knocks the lights down to just $3 each. There are two lighting modes available here, one at normal brightness (which lasts up to eight hours), and the other is high mode which goes up to 3-hours before it dies. Brightness ranges from 12- to 24-lumens, offering plenty of illumination to see around your patio at night. Plus, the solar panel means you won’t ever have to change the batteries here. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash by picking up a 2-pack of Mr. Beams Wireless Outdoor Step Lights. These are battery-operated, and there’s no solar panel to recharge them, so you’ll have to change it out whenever they die. However, you’ll receive 35-lumens of brightness here, which is much more than the lights above do. You’ll only pay $20.50 for this 2-pack, which costs more per each than today’s lead deal, though it saves you a few bucks overall.

Instead, you could choose to add some extra flare to your outdoor living space. This 29-foot string of LED lights looks awesome and comes in at just $16 on Amazon. While not solar-powered, you can plug them in, negating having to change batteries. Plus, with 29-feet of lighting available, this is perfect for adding illumination to more than just your patio’s steps.

LITOM Outdoor LED Step Light features:

LITOM upgraded fence light offers two modes, allowing you to select which one is ideal for your preference. Mode 1 with with normal brightness(Last up to 8 hours while other fence light only last 5 hours) and mode 2 with High light brightnes(Last up to 3 hours). Recommended to use this mode if you need long-time illumination

No more worry about confusing wires at all. Just mount the screw into the wall and then hang the solar fence garden light right onto it. No professional needed for its installation. You can do it in less than one minute

With advanced LED chips and both side visible light transmission design, LITOM warm solar fence lights provide far brighter lighting and wider detection range, which also makes the lighting more special and fantastic for decorate your garden

