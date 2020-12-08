Lululemon’s new markdowns offer up to 50% off leggings, jackets, more + free shipping

Lululemon adds new arrivals to its We Made Too Much Section with up to 50% off top styles. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Get your holiday gift shopping done early with the men’s Metal Vent Breathe Long Sleeve Shirt. This style can be worn year-round and it’s currently marked down to $59. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $88. Designed for comfort, this t-shirt has sweat-wicking and lightweight fabric to help keep you comfortable. It will also pair nicely under vests, jackets, worn with joggers, jeans, or shorts alike. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!