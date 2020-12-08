Melissa & Doug Puffy Sticker Activity Book set hits Amazon low at $7.50 (50% off), more

Amazon is now offering the Melissa & Doug Puffy Sticker Activity Books Set (Farm, Safari, and Chipmunk) for $7.67 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Regularly $15 and currently $11 at Target, today’s offer is nearly 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. This 3-pack includes “double-sided glossy backgrounds and reusable puffy stickers” for each of the three themes. Along with convenient carrying handles on each book, this playset was design to develop “fine-motor skills, hand-eye coordination, creative expression, narrative thinking, and independent play.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More kids’ toy deals below.

More on the Melissa & Doug Puffy Sticker Activity Books:

PUFFY STICKER PLAY SET: The Melissa & Doug Puffy Sticker Play Set 3-Pack includes double-sided glossy backgrounds and reusable puffy stickers for these three themes: Safari (42 stickers), Chipmunk (75), and Farm (52).

PORTABLE AND REUSABLE STICKER SET: This puffy sticker activity set features reusable stickers and comes with a convenient carrying handle that makes it great for travel and on-the-go play.

HELPS DEVELOP MULTIPLE SKILLS: Our puffy sticker set is great for developing fine-motor skills, hand-eye coordination, creative expression, narrative thinking, and independent play.

