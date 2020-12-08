FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakley sunglasses, apparel, accessories, more up to 50% off + free shipping

50% off From $35

Oakley’s deals continue with up to 50% off sunglasses, eyewear, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your sunglasses for the holiday season with the Holbrook Matte Black Sunglasses. Originally priced at $166, however during the sale you can find them for $116. You can choose from several fun color options and it also has a prism lens to help you see clearly and it enhances color too. This style can also be worn with casual, workout, or formal wear as well. It’s an Oakley best-seller and would make an excellent holiday idea. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

Plus, be sure to check out Lululemon’s new markdowns with up to 50% off leggings, jackets, more as well as free delivery.

December’s best new perfumes: Valentino, Jo Malone, Tiffany, more

Learn More