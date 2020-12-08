First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector on sale from $83 (Save up to 31%)

Amazon currently offers the First Alert Onelink HomeKit Wired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $83.25 shipped. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings, comes within $2 of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since May. Also available as a battery-powered version for $94.99, down from $120 as well. Regardless of if you opt for the wired or battery option, First Alert’s Onelink expands your HomeKit setup with smoke and carbon monoxide monitoring on top of integrating with Alexa. You’ll be able to count on notifications in case the alarm is ever triggered as well as the ability to set automations, view past alerts, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 295 customers. Head below for more.

If the HomeKit support isn’t a must, but you still want to bring smoke and carbon monoxide detection into your smart home, First Alert’s Z-Wave Alarm at $34 is a great alternative. This option will expand your Z-Wave setup with support for Ring Alarm, SmartThings, and other systems with the same readouts as the featured deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 175 customers.

Be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more ways to expand your setup without having to pay full price. In a similar vein as the smoke alarm, these Airthings smart air quality monitors are worth a look for adding some extra peace of mind to your setup and are currently on sale from $58.

Onelink HomeKit Smoke/CO Detector features:

Keep friends and family safe by installing this Onelink smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in your home. The backup battery lets protection continue even when the primary battery runs out of power. This Onelink smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm uses voice alerts to notify you of the type of danger and its location.

