FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector on sale from $83 (Save up to 31%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart HomeFirst Alert
Reg. $120 $83+

Amazon currently offers the First Alert Onelink HomeKit Wired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $83.25 shipped. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings, comes within $2 of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since May. Also available as a battery-powered version for $94.99, down from $120 as well. Regardless of if you opt for the wired or battery option, First Alert’s Onelink expands your HomeKit setup with smoke and carbon monoxide monitoring on top of integrating with Alexa. You’ll be able to count on notifications in case the alarm is ever triggered as well as the ability to set automations, view past alerts, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 295 customers. Head below for more.

If the HomeKit support isn’t a must, but you still want to bring smoke and carbon monoxide detection into your smart home, First Alert’s Z-Wave Alarm at $34 is a great alternative. This option will expand your Z-Wave setup with support for Ring Alarm, SmartThings, and other systems with the same readouts as the featured deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 175 customers.

Be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more ways to expand your setup without having to pay full price. In a similar vein as the smoke alarm, these Airthings smart air quality monitors are worth a look for adding some extra peace of mind to your setup and are currently on sale from $58.

Keep friends and family safe by installing this Onelink smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in your home. The backup battery lets protection continue even when the primary battery runs out of power. This Onelink smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm uses voice alerts to notify you of the type of danger and its location.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home First Alert

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

December’s best new perfumes: Valentino, Jo Malon...
LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down ...
This Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch is $127 of...
New Wyze Home Monitoring offers 24/7 security for just ...
The latest Powerbeats Wireless Earphones hit all-time l...
Add The Step Original Aerobic Platform to your home wor...
Snow Joe 48V Cordless Snow Blower gets your ready for w...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20000mAh USB-C PD Power ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $390

Expand your Assistant setup with three Nest Cam Indoor for $300 (Save 22%)

$300 Learn More
Reg. $30

HomeKit highlights this affordable smart plug at $22, perfect for Christmas trees

$22 Learn More
Reg. $150

Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video, more for $135 shipped

$135 Learn More
Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit, Z-Wave, and Zigbee smart locks, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Up to 35% off

Save up to 35% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, garage remotes, more from $19

From $19 Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 18-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower $156, more

Learn More
Reg. $200

August’s best-selling HomeKit Smart Lock Pro falls to $130 (Save 35%)

$130 Learn More
40% off

eufy’s 1080p outdoor floodlight camera drops to new low at $120 (40% off)

$120 Learn More