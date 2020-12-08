FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kick dryer sheets to the curb with #1 best-selling reusable 6-pack of dryer balls at under $10

-
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsSmart Sheep
Reg. $16 Under $10

Mama Moon Boutique (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls for $9.83 Prime shipped with the code STUFFIT42 at checkout. Today’s deal knocks 42% off and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re tired of buying dryer sheets, this is a great alternative. My wife and I switched to dryer balls about a year ago and it’s honestly great. It does the same thing as dryer sheets, and even scents your laundry with the use of essential oils, should you want that still. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 37,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you don’t mind ditching the Smart Sheep namesake and #1 best-seller standing, this 6-pack of dryer balls is available for around $8 on Amazon. You’ll find that they consist of a similar makeup and will perform a very similar function, just with a lesser-known, but still well-rated brand.

Or, you could opt for a 120-pack of all Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets at just $4. Not only does this come in at over 50% below today’s lead deal, but it’ll last 120 dryer loads, which is quite a while for most families.

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Ball features:

  • WHAT’S INCLUDED: Set of 6 Original Smart Sheep 100% Premium New Zealand Wool Dryer Balls (no fillers, we strive to stay ahead of competition by offering exceptional quality and customer service) Felted in Nepal by women and minorities paid a strong living wage.
  • AS SEEN IN / AWARD-WINNING: Yahoo Lifestyle, Real Simple Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Slate, Bustle, and ABC News. Winner of the 2019 “Best of the Best” product awards by Hearst Media.
  • SOFTENS LAUNDRY NATURALLY: No Chemicals or Synthetics Used (great for those with sensitive skin & babies)

