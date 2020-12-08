SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless headset is PS5-ready at a new low of $200

Woot is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $199.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for $330 at Amazon and our last mention was $240. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. The Arctis Pro Wireless is the highest-end headset that SteelSeries offers. You’ll find both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless technologies here, and the Hi-Res speakers offer a “full, expansive frequency range from 10 to 40,000Hz.” There are two batteries in the package, one of which can always be on charge in the base station. Plus, the Arctis Pro Wireless is compatible with the PlayStation 5 after a firmware update, making it ready for next-generation gaming. Rated 4.2/5 stars, but you can learn even more in my hands-on review.

If you’re not after the dual battery or dual wireless function of the Arctis Pro Wireless, then be sure to check out the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox. This headset isn’t limited to just working with Xbox, however, as it’ll function with PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC just the same. Plus, at $100, it’s a great deal at 50% below today’s lead sale. Just keep in mind that the overall features and quality of the 1 Wireless will be less than what the Pro Wireless will deliver.

Don’t forget that we’re also tracking up to $450 off Alienware UltraWides, Dell monitors, and more. This sale includes plenty of upgrades for your desktop battle station, allowing you to enjoy heightened productivity as well as improved gaming.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset features:

Dual-Wireless technology provides rock solid, 2.4G wireless lossless audio for gaming, combined with Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices

Two included swappable batteries allow you to charge a battery in the base station, while using the other for more than 20 hours of gaming

Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, the ClearCast microphone delivers studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation

