Upright and handheld vacs from $40: LG Cordzero up to $220 off, Shark Lift-Away, more

Today only, Woot is offering the LG Cordzero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $279.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Currently listed at around $500 in new condition, the Amazon renewed models sell for around $400 with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. Thanks to the pair of rechargable batteries this vacuum ships with, it provides up to 80-minutes of cordless runtime. Not only does it transform to a “lightweight” handheld vacuum, but it also provides a telescopic wand for hard to reach areas as well as a portable charging stand and three storage modes. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below.

More vacuum deals:

But for something quick and easy to take care of small messes around the house for the holidays, take a look at the Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum at $30 shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 26,000 Amazon customers and comes in several color options. But be sure to check out one of the best prices yet on Dyson’s V11 Animal Stick Vacuum as well as these ongoing robot vacuum offers from ECOVACS and iRobot.

More on the LG Cordzero A9 Cordless Stick Vac:

Enjoy a cordless vacuum cleaner that runs up to 80 minutes* thanks to an extra rechargeable battery. *In normal mode without Power Carpet/Floor Nozzle using 2 included batteries

Turn the wireless LG CordZero vacuum on and off or change power levels with the touch of a thumb.

Store the LG CordZero vacuum anywhere with its portable charging stand and three different storage modes. It quickly transforms to a lightweight handheld vacuum for even more versatility.

Adjust the telescopic wand for convenient use and more flexibility with accommodating your height.

