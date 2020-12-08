FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a new wide-slot toaster for holiday breakfasts at just $10 (50% off)

-
Home GoodsBest BuyBella
50% off $10

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, and fetching even more from Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. If you need a simple new toaster to keep you covered over the holidays, this affordable option might just be it. Along with the extra-wide, self-centering slots, it features a cancel setting, six browning options, a slide crumb-tray for easy cleaning, and a “high-lift lever [that] makes pulling out contents easier.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable option for less. In fact, the similar AmazonBasics model (that doesn’t quite look as nice) starts at over $20 Prime shipped right now for comparison sake. If you’re looking for a simple upgrade or an easy toaster gift, today’s offer is certainly worth a look. 

You’ll also want to check out today’s price drop on Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf as well as the Home Depot kitchen faucets and sink sale. But we also have some particularly notable ongoing offers on the Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide Nano as well as a host of Instant Pot models back down at Black Friday pricing from $49 if you’re looking for a more substantial cooking-focused upgrade/gift. 

More on the Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster:

Prepare waffles, toast and other foods with this BELLA black two-slice toaster. The crumb tray is removable for fast cleaning, while the high-lift lever makes pulling out contents easier. This BELLA black two-slice toaster has an auto shut-off feature for extra safety, and the six shade settings accommodate a wide range of tastes. Prevents food pieces from becoming stuck in the toaster.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Bella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Kick dryer sheets to the curb with #1 best-selling reus...
Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf reorders home goods wh...
Nomatic’s slim minimal wallet lets you finally di...
Humidify your space for the holidays with this 4-liter ...
Bag CRAFTSMAN’s V20 4-Tool Combo Kit for $159 at ...
First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector on sale...
December’s best new perfumes: Valentino, Jo Malon...
LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down ...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 30%

Fluidfreeride offering big savings, free electric scooters (and planting 100 trees per sale!)

Shop now! Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
20% off

Digital gift card deals up to 20% off: Chipotle, Chewy, Doordash, more from $22.50

$22.50+ Learn More
Reg. $15

Melissa & Doug Puffy Sticker Activity Book set hits Amazon low at $7.50 (50% off), more

$7.50 Learn More
33% off

Gift an UBTECH STEM Robot Kit to your aspiring engineer at 33% off, now priced from $67

From $67 Learn More
Shop now

Save up to $450 on Alienware UltraWides, Dell monitors, and more

$450 off Learn More

GoSun Dream tiny house takes you off-grid with solar power, water purification, more

Learn More
Reg. $16

Kick dryer sheets to the curb with #1 best-selling reusable 6-pack of dryer balls at under $10

Under $10 Learn More