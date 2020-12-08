Score a new wide-slot toaster for holiday breakfasts at just $10 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, and fetching even more from Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. If you need a simple new toaster to keep you covered over the holidays, this affordable option might just be it. Along with the extra-wide, self-centering slots, it features a cancel setting, six browning options, a slide crumb-tray for easy cleaning, and a “high-lift lever [that] makes pulling out contents easier.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable option for less. In fact, the similar AmazonBasics model (that doesn’t quite look as nice) starts at over $20 Prime shipped right now for comparison sake. If you’re looking for a simple upgrade or an easy toaster gift, today’s offer is certainly worth a look.

More on the Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster:

Prepare waffles, toast and other foods with this BELLA black two-slice toaster. The crumb tray is removable for fast cleaning, while the high-lift lever makes pulling out contents easier. This BELLA black two-slice toaster has an auto shut-off feature for extra safety, and the six shade settings accommodate a wide range of tastes. Prevents food pieces from becoming stuck in the toaster.

