Acer’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide hits $330 (Save 25%), more from $110

Amazon is currently offering the Acer CB342CK 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $329.99 shipped. Usually selling for $439 like you’ll still pay at B&H, it just dropped from $420 with today’s offer saving you as much as 25% and marking a new all-time low. With a frameless, UltraWide design, Acer’s monitor upgrades your battlestation or work setup with a 34-inch 1440p panel. Alongside its 75Hz refresh rate, there’s also FreeSync support for gaming with an ergonomic stand completing the package. You’ll also find HDMI and DisplayPort inputs as well as a USB 3.0 hub. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more from $110.

Other monitor deals:

If none of these discounted monitors today are cutting it, Dell’s Days of Deals sale is still live with up to $450 off select Alienware UltraWides and more. Be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for additional price cuts today, as well.

Acer 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor features:

Expand your screen space with the CB342CK smiiphzx 34″ 21:9 IPS Monitor from Acer. Designed to deliver ample display room for HDR graphics, this 34″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) monitor boasts a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 75 Hz refresh rate. And, with 250 cd/m² of brightness as well as a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, the CB342CK smiiphz avoids straining your eyes. Featuring two HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort receptacle, this monitor also offers four USB 3.1 Gen 1 outputs and one input, allowing users to connect extra peripherals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!