AmazonBasics Christmas sale starts at $4.50: Save on solar lights, USB-C cables, more

Amazon is offering up a fresh batch of deals on some of its latest AmazonBasics products this morning. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Deals start at $4.68 across a range of categories. Our top pick is a 2-pack of AmazonBasics Solar-powered Motion Sensor Lights for $18.69. As a comparison, these lights have sold for as much as $25 with today’s deal marking the first discount we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. With 100 Lumen brightness and 120-degree motion detection, these lights are a great fit for your patio, walkway, or driveway where some extra lighting would be helpful. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.
Other notable deals include:
- 6-ft. USB- to A Cable: $6 (Reg. $8)
- 24-pack Assorted Crayons: $7.50 (Reg. $9)
- 2.2-lbs 3D Printer Filament: $24.50 (Reg. $32)
- Comb Binding Machine: $45 (Reg. $55)
- Dimmable LED Desk Lamp: $20.50 (Reg. $25)
- …and more!
Of course, our home goods guide continues to be updated with all of the latest deals on everyday essentials for your space. That includes Amazon’s new Dash Smart Shelf for $15. You’ll save 25% off the regular going rate with this week’s deal matching the historic all-time low price. Check out all of the best home goods deals in our guide for more.
AmazonBasics Solar-powered Motion Lights feature:
- 2-pack of solar-powered accent lights with motion sensors for outdoor illumination
- 100 lumen brightness; solar panels store electricity during the day
- 120 degree motion detection range and sensor length of 26 feet; 1800 mAh rechargable lithium ion battery provides backup on overcast days
- High efficiency solar panel and durable metal housing
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!