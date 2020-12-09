AmazonBasics Christmas sale starts at $4.50: Save on solar lights, USB-C cables, more

Amazon is offering up a fresh batch of deals on some of its latest AmazonBasics products this morning. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Deals start at $4.68 across a range of categories. Our top pick is a 2-pack of AmazonBasics Solar-powered Motion Sensor Lights for $18.69. As a comparison, these lights have sold for as much as $25 with today’s deal marking the first discount we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. With 100 Lumen brightness and 120-degree motion detection, these lights are a great fit for your patio, walkway, or driveway where some extra lighting would be helpful. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Of course, our home goods guide continues to be updated with all of the latest deals on everyday essentials for your space. That includes Amazon’s new Dash Smart Shelf for $15. You’ll save 25% off the regular going rate with this week’s deal matching the historic all-time low price. Check out all of the best home goods deals in our guide for more.

AmazonBasics Solar-powered Motion Lights feature:

2-pack of solar-powered accent lights with motion sensors for outdoor illumination

100 lumen brightness; solar panels store electricity during the day

120 degree motion detection range and sensor length of 26 feet; 1800 mAh rechargable lithium ion battery provides backup on overcast days

High efficiency solar panel and durable metal housing

