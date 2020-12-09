All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Not only are we still seeing a 50% price drop on the classic Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic iOS port down below, but Aspyr has now announced the sequel will be heading to mobile platforms for the first time late next week. In the meantime, we are tracking notable price drops on titles like Out There: Ω Edition, Pixelmator Pro, Hazmat Hijinks, Vekt – Weight Tracking, FoodyLife, If Found, and many more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, and don’t forget about this ongoing Apple Gift Card deal.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – myCityArmy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vekt – Weight Tracking: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SomaFM Radio Player: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: PDF Office Pro: Acrobat Editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hazmat Hijinks: Total Meltdown: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Writey – Practice Handwriting: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: If Found…: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BubbleBeard The Pirate: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Past Life Regression Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Star Wars : KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Real Tarot: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Power Remote Pro: PPT Clicker: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sir Questionnaire: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Out There Ω Edition:

You are an astronaut awaking from cryonics not in the solar system, but… out there… in a far and unknown place of the galaxy. In Out There, you will have to survive, tinkering your ship with what you can gather drifting in the void, and spot garden planets to refill your oxygen supply. Space is an hostile place ; dangerous and mysterious adventures will mark each step of your travel. You will not only meet intelligent species that won’t care about you, but also deal with ancient powers linked to your destiny and the fate of mankind itself.

